Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker finally agreed and set for September 24

Joe Joyce will have the chance to secure a mandatory challenge for at least one and maybe two of the World Heavyweight Championship titles.

Britain’s former Olympic silver medalist will take on former New Zealand world champion Joseph Parker on September 24 at the Manchester Arena in a final for titles at stake in Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk later this month.

The fight will take place on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with Ben Shalom’s BOXXER.

Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker was originally scheduled for July 2, but September 24 is the new date

The heavyweight bout was scheduled for July 2 at Wembley Arena after the pair spoke on Tyson Fury against Dillian Whyte.

However, Parker’s trainer Andy Lee was due to become a father that month and that put both sides on the brakes. Joyce would take out Christian Hammer on July 2.

As the No. 1 and No. 2 contenders for the WBO title respectively, Joyce and Parker will be next to contest that title, perhaps early next year after Tyson Fury returns to beat the winner Joshua-Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight crown.

Joyce is undefeated as a pro and in line for a heavyweight title shot if he stays that way

Parker has already been to the mountaintop, but has been given a new lease of life under Andy Lee

The WBC title will also come into play for them as No. 2 and No. 3 challengers with that organization, if contender Deontay Wilder’s own comeback from defeats by Fury is delayed.

Ironically, this opportunity comes for Joyce in a fight that shouldn’t have happened after the first meeting was postponed.

His promoter Warren responded to Parker rejecting him from joining the rival BOXXER stable in June by saying, “This fight will never happen.”

A flurry of talks between the promoters has suddenly broken that deadlock and Warren now says: “This has taken some time but we are here as this is a fantastic fight between two quality heavyweights in form that keeps the championship ball rolling.

Joyce and Parker believe they are fighting for a chance at the winner of Joshua vs Usyk

Joyce welcomed the outcome by saying, “Parker eventually realized he had nowhere else to go to take on this fight. You’ll see in this banging fight in Manchester why he was so eager to avoid it.”

Parker replied, “The fans can expect the best of me as I bring Juggernaut Joe’s journey to an abrupt end.”

Joyce is still undefeated since turning pro with 13 Kos in his 14 fights, including one against Daniel Dubois who has recovered from that solitary defeat by knocking out Trevor Bryan in America in June to claim the WBA ‘regular’ world title.

Dubois hopes to challenge the Joshua-Usyk winner to the WBA ‘super’ championship.

Joyce v Parker will be broadcast live on BT Sports Box Office on Saturday 24th September