Joe Joyce calls out Oleksandr Usyk after smashing out Joseph Parker to be WBO mandatory challenger

Joe Joyce knocked out Joseph Parker in the 11th round of their heavyweight clash at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday – and immediately looked forward to taking on Oleksandr Usyk.

Joyce’s victory means he is the WBO’s mandatory challenger and he shouted out the Ukrainian, who has just won back-to-back fights against Anthony Joshua.

After the match, 2016 Olympic silver medalist Joyce said: ‘I’m fine, I’m very good, let’s get on with it.’

Joe Joyce celebrated the victory over Joseph Parker – and turned his attention to Oleksandr Usyk

Ukrainian Usyk has just won back-to-back fights against British fighter Anthony Joshua

It followed a match which saw The Juggernaut win over New Zealand fighter Parker with a huge left hook. Despite getting back to his feet, the referee called it with 63 seconds left in the penultimate round.

The victor noted his opponent had improved and put up a tough fight in Manchester, but in the end the Kiwi boxer tired. The fight wore down both corners.

After the win, Joyce told the crowd: ‘I’m a little bit tired. Joseph Parker what a fighter and what a great fight. I just want to thank my team and Frank Warren and everybody, my family and friends and all of you for showing up.

Joe Joyce defeated Joseph Parker by an eleventh round knockout in Manchester on Saturday

‘It was a tough fight and credit to Joseph Parker because he has improved and he gave me a tough fight. I really enjoyed it, but it was tough in there and I had to dig deep to get through the rounds.

‘I hit him with everything I have, literally, the kitchen sink, the handbag, everything. Body shots, I tried everything but he kept coming forward and I managed to drop him in the end but it was hard work.’

Both men took significant punishment during the match, with Joyce opening a cut over Parker’s right eye midway through the match.

Usyk is ultimately a very popular man, with the possibility of a unification bout with Tyson Fury, and the Ukrainian is also considering other fight offers for 2023. He has also said he plans to fight just three more times before he retires.