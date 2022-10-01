Joe Joyce summons Anthony Joshua to fight on December 17 as his Tyson Fury showdown collapses

<!–

Joe Joyce has taken on the challenge of fighting Anthony Joshua in December if Tyson Fury and Joshua’s fight is canceled.

The highly anticipated match-up between Fury and Joshua continues to frustrate fans, with the on-and-off battle still pending between the two camps and broadcasters before the discussed December 3rd date.

With the fight in the air, Joyce has taken to Twitter to throw in his hat and challenge Joshua if an agreement cannot be reached to fight Fury later this year.

Joyce took to Twitter to put down his challenge and set aside a clash with Joshua for December 17 after saying earlier in the month it would be too tight to face Fury

Joyce, who became the first boxer to stop Joseph Parker when he punched the New Zealand fighter last weekend, posted on his social media platform calling out 32-year-old Joshua.

He stated that while December 3 would be “tight for me” for a match with Fury, he gave up on a dusting with Joshua later in the month.

He wrote: ‘If Fury and AJ don’t fight, I’ll get in. December 3rd is tight for me @Tyson_Fury but @EddieHearn you can call your new best buddy @frankwarren_tv and I’ll take 17th with AJ. Easy fight to make!’

Negotiations are underway, but it seems unlikely that Joshua will face Tyson Fury this year

Tyson’s next fight could now be against Andy Ruiz Jr after showing interest in a fight

If Joshua took Joyce’s challenge and ruled out a meeting with Fury for good, then the Gypsy King could turn his attention to Andy Ruiz Jr to fill the Dec. 3 gap.

Tyson’s father Fury recently named Ruiz alongside Filip Hrgovic and Luis Ortiz as possible alternatives, as he found the possibility of his son fighting Joshua ‘questionable’.

The American last saw action on September 4, when he defeated Ortiz and expressed his interest in a possible meeting with Tyson Fury via social media.