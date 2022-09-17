Joe Joyce believes he can NOW beat Oleksandr Usyk after the pair fought as amateurs in 2013

Joe Joyce has backed himself to defeat world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk should the pair fight for the world title in the future.

Joyce is currently preparing to face Joseph Parker at the Manchester Arena on September 24 and has a chance to become interim WBO champion.

This would put him in a prime position to challenge the Ukrainian for his unified titles.

Joyce previously faced Usyk in an amateur fight in 2013, losing on a five-round points decision.

They competed in a World Series of Boxing group match with the Ukraine Otamans overcoming the British Lionhearts.

Both Joyce and Usyk have several parallels – they are undefeated and excel at the amateur level, and they both represent their countries at the Olympics.

And Joyce, who has racked up 14 wins from 14 fights with 13 knockouts as a professional, now feels like he’s improved enough to beat Usyk should the pair meet again in the professional arena.

“I think if it had gone on for a few more rounds, I think I could have done something in the fight,” Joyce said. the mirror.

“I landed shots and I was good in the fight, but he was just a little slicker and cuter with his shots.

“I also feel like I could have been better prepared with left leg sparring and things leading up to the fight, but we have both come a long way.

“And I think with Ismael Salas (renowned boxing trainer) coming up with the game plan and setting the techniques for me to work on, I think he can come up with something for me to beat Usyk now.”

There are questions about whether Joyce could immediately confront Usyk with complications over the Ukrainian’s desire to meet Deontay Wilder after seemingly missing a fight with Tyson Fury.

However, Joyce is convinced that if he can defeat Parker, he will be able to secure a fight with Usyk.

He said, ‘I would certainly like that. I think it’s a great fight and there will be no discussion if I fight Usyk or Fury because I’m at that elite level when I beat Parker and I hope I get more respect when I beat Parker.

“I jumped up in people’s estimates when I beat Dubois and I hope I can gain more respect. I have a feeling that this fight with Usyk also has a good ring to it, because it would be a clash between the undefeated.’

For now, Joyce is focusing solely on Parker, who has claimed he is confident he will end the British boxer’s career on September 24.

Joseph Parker is confident he can beat Joe Joyce in their showdown next week

Speak with TalkSPORT last month, the New Zealand heavyweight said: ‘I think I’m going to get him (Joyce) out of boxing.

“I know he won’t give up and he won’t stop with the fights we’ve seen, but if you keep attacking and dropping out, eventually he’ll feel it.”

He added: “It’s a high-risk fight for both guys. There are other battles, but none that would propel me to the top.

“The fight with Joyce was the right fight for me. There is a rematch clause, so the goal is to fight and beat him. Fight and then beat him again in December.”