Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner list stunning waterfront Miami mansion for $17M

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have listed their stunning mansion in Miami’s exclusive Bay Point neighborhood for a whopping $17million.

The musician, 33, and the Game Of Thrones actress, 26, made the move from Los Angeles to Miami last September when they purchased the waterfront property for $11million.

It comes weeks after Joe and Sophie – who welcomed their second child earlier this year – were spotted house hunting in New York City.

They’ve listed the property with Carl Gambino of Compass.

Joe and Sophie’s nearly 10,500 square-foot home boasts six bedroom and eight-and-a-half bathrooms.

The corner property is located in the ‘ultra-exclusive guard-gated community of Bay Point’ and rests on a 37-acre corner lot.

It was built in the 1980s and, according the listing description, is ‘reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright’s legendary creations.’

Wright is a legendary architect that pioneered the ‘Prairie style’ aesthetic.

To give the interior a bit of a facelift, Joe and Sophie enlisted renown interior designer Sarah Ivory, who happens to be Carl Gambino’s wife.

The sprawling estate had an abundance of natural thanks to the large floor-to-ceiling windows that surround the living room, master bathroom and master bedroom.

The home is furnished in a quirky mid-century modern aesthetic, especially the open floor plan living space with high ceilings and a gorgeous stone fireplace that can see into the next room.

The living area looks out onto the surrounding greenery, including shrub privacy walls and towering palm trees creating a stunning view.

A wooden staircase takes occupants and guests from one level to the other.

The kitchen has a marble island and sleek laminate cabinetry

The home boasts stunning wood floors throughout along with a number of accent walls, particularly in the quaint dining area.

Differing coffered ceilings, including square panels in the main living area as well as what appeared to be a recreation room.

The master bedroom, bathroom and the kitchen differ from the rest of the home’s warm, vintage-inspired theming.

They have stark white walls, clean lines and a cool toned color palette.

For some depth, the window panes remained a dark wood like the rest of the home.

The kitchen has a marble island and sleek laminate cabinetry.

Sophie and Joe previously resided in a mansion in celeb-filled Encino, California.

They sold the property in September 2021 for $15.2million.