Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner list stunning waterfront Miami mansion for $17M

Entertainment
By Merry
On the market: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have listed their stunning Miami mansion for a whopping $17million; the pair seen in October

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have listed their stunning mansion in Miami’s exclusive Bay Point neighborhood for a whopping $17million.

The musician, 33, and the Game Of Thrones actress, 26, made the move from Los Angeles to Miami last September when they purchased the waterfront property for $11million.

It comes weeks after Joe and Sophie – who welcomed their second child earlier this year – were spotted house hunting in New York City.

On the market: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have listed their stunning Miami mansion for a whopping $17million; the pair seen in October

Exclusive: It's located in Miami's exclusive Bay Point neighborhood

Exclusive: It’s located in Miami’s exclusive Bay Point neighborhood

They’ve listed the property with Carl Gambino of Compass.

Joe and Sophie’s nearly 10,500 square-foot home boasts six bedroom and eight-and-a-half bathrooms.

The corner property is located in the ‘ultra-exclusive guard-gated community of Bay Point’ and rests on a 37-acre corner lot.

It was built in the 1980s and, according the listing description, is ‘reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright’s legendary creations.’

Waterfront: The musician, 33, and the Game Of Thrones actress, 26, made the move from Los Angeles to Miami last September when they purchased the waterfront property for $11million

Waterfront: The musician, 33, and the Game Of Thrones actress, 26, made the move from Los Angeles to Miami last September when they purchased the waterfront property for $11million

Sprawling: Joe and Sophie's nearly 10,500 square-foot home boasts six bedroom and eight-and-a-half bathrooms

Sprawling: Joe and Sophie’s nearly 10,500 square-foot home boasts six bedroom and eight-and-a-half bathrooms

Wright is a legendary architect that pioneered the ‘Prairie style’ aesthetic.

To give the interior a bit of a facelift, Joe and Sophie enlisted renown interior designer Sarah Ivory, who happens to be Carl Gambino’s wife.

The sprawling estate had an abundance of natural thanks to the large floor-to-ceiling windows that surround the living room, master bathroom and master bedroom.

Aesthetic: It was built in the 1980s and, according the listing description, is 'reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright's legendary creations'

Aesthetic: It was built in the 1980s and, according the listing description, is ‘reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright’s legendary creations’

Facelift: To give the interior a bit of a facelift, Joe and Sophie enlisted renown interior designer Sarah Ivory, who happens to be Carl Gambino's wife

Facelift: To give the interior a bit of a facelift, Joe and Sophie enlisted renown interior designer Sarah Ivory, who happens to be Carl Gambino’s wife

Light: The sprawling estate had an abundance of natural thanks to the large floor-to-ceiling windows that surround the living room, master bathroom and master bedroom

Light: The sprawling estate had an abundance of natural thanks to the large floor-to-ceiling windows that surround the living room, master bathroom and master bedroom

The home is furnished in a quirky mid-century modern aesthetic, especially the open floor plan living space with high ceilings and a gorgeous stone fireplace that can see into the next room.

The living area looks out onto the surrounding greenery, including shrub privacy walls and towering palm trees creating a stunning view.

A wooden staircase takes occupants and guests from one level to the other. 

The kitchen has a marble island and sleek laminate cabinetry

The kitchen has a marble island and sleek laminate cabinetry

Accent: The home boasts stunning wood floors throughout along with a number of accent walls, particularly in the quaint dining area

Accent: The home boasts stunning wood floors throughout along with a number of accent walls, particularly in the quaint dining area

The home boasts stunning wood floors throughout along with a number of accent walls, particularly in the quaint dining area.

Differing coffered ceilings, including square panels in the main living area as well as what appeared to be a recreation room. 

The master bedroom, bathroom and the kitchen differ from the rest of the home’s warm, vintage-inspired theming.

They have stark white walls, clean lines and a cool toned color palette. 

Switching it up: The master bedroom, bathroom and the kitchen differ from the rest of the home's warm, vintage-inspired theming

Switching it up: The master bedroom, bathroom and the kitchen differ from the rest of the home’s warm, vintage-inspired theming

They have stark white walls, clean lines and a cool toned color palette

They have stark white walls, clean lines and a cool toned color palette

For some depth, the window panes remained a dark wood like the rest of the home.

The kitchen has a marble island and sleek laminate cabinetry. 

Sophie and Joe previously resided in a mansion in celeb-filled Encino, California.

They sold the property in September 2021 for $15.2million. 

Contrast: For some depth, the window panes remained a dark wood like the rest of the home

Contrast: For some depth, the window panes remained a dark wood like the rest of the home

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More