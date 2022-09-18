Joe and Jill Biden arrive in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

A gloomy Joe and Jill Biden arrived at Westminster Hall on Sunday to join other world leaders to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth in a private ceremony for the late monarch.

After the private ceremony on Sunday, the President and First Lady will sign the official condolence book at Lancaster House. They will then attend a reception hosted by the new monarch, Queen Elizabeth’s son, King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace.

The first couple will also attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday, as the world’s mourners gather in England to bid a final farewell to the beloved monarch.

The arrival of the US president and first lady comes after a slew of foreign royals have also traveled to London to pay their respects to the Queen.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, were among the first monarchs to see the monarch in state at Westminster Hall.

Hundreds of emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and other foreign dignitaries will flock to London tomorrow for Her Majesty’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Tonight, many of the leaders, including members of foreign royal families, will gather for a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III, which has been described as the ‘reception of the century’.

Representatives of more than 20 royal families are expected at the funeral, including the reigning monarchs of the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway.

One of the most anticipated attendees is the Emperor of Japan, who rarely makes foreign visits. King Jigme & Queen Jetsun of Bhutan and the Sultan of Brunei will also attend.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain looked dignified when they saw the Queen’s coffin lying in state on Sunday night

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden also arrived to pay their respects at Westminster Hall ahead of the funeral

The Swedish royal family looked solemn as they viewed Her Majesty’s casket from the platform in Westminster Hall on Sunday

King Felipe, whom the Queen called his “Dear Aunt Lilibet,” crossed himself as he took part in the bleak event

The Spanish king was accompanied by his wife Queen Letizia. The couple has a good relationship with the British royal family

The Spanish couple bowed their heads reverently as they departed from Westminster Hall on Sunday evening

On Sunday night, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain were spotted waving to benefactors as they left the Spanish embassy in front of Westminster Hall.

Son of the disgraced former King Juan Carlos, Felipe is a distant cousin of the Queen and referred to Her Majesty as ‘Dear Aunt Lilibet’ in a personal tribute following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The king looked gloomy in a black suit and tie as he and his stylish wife left the embassy in front of the Palace of Westminster.

The couple crossed themselves and bowed their heads as they passed Her Majesty’s coffins. Visiting dignitaries have access to a VIP entrance and platform, meaning they can avoid the queue winding through central London.

Around the same time, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden also entered the hall to pay their respects.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are preparing to receive 1,000 VIPs, including US President Joe Biden, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at Buckingham Palace tonight.

Revealed: How the monarchies of Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Luxembourg are related to the Queen. All the great royal houses of Europe will be represented at the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey today

The list of dignitaries includes Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins, Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed and Colombian First Lady Veronica Alcocer Gargia and Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva.

However, it also features a slew of controversial strongmen, including Bolsonaro, who was filmed today giving a thunderous speech to a cheering crowd waving the national flag from the windows of the Brazilian embassy in London.

His allies hope that his four-day international trip — first in London, then at the UN General Assembly in New York — will win over some voters in the upcoming election, give him some gravitas after nearly four years of rifts with other world leaders and provide material for TV advertisements.

And today, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia confirmed that Mohammed Bin Salman, known by the acronym MBS, had been invited to attend the funeral.

He was said to hold talks with British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday night, despite international outcry after he ordered Saudi agents to brutally murder and dismember Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018.

And Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the authoritarian ruler who imprisoned hundreds of journalists and busily dismantled Turkish democracy, is also attending the funeral.

China has announced it will send its vice president, Wang Qishan, but has been barred from the lying state by parliamentary leaders.

Due to tense ties, the UK chose to invite ambassadors, not heads of state, from Iran, Nicaragua and North Korea. Meanwhile, Russia and Belarus are among a small group of countries that have been completely excluded after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.