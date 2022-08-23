Joe Hockey’s mum Beverley dies age 91 as former treasurer pays tribute on Instagram

<!–

Former treasurer Joe Hockey has written a heartwarming message of dedication to his mother Beverley, who passed away this morning.

Mr Hockey posted on Instagram his tribute to the 91-year-old whom he would miss with ‘all his heart’.

At age 91, Beverley was the matriarch of four children, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Mr Hockey wrote.

‘Mama had a much harder life than many people know. But she had great strength and determination that got her through adversity.’

Beverley Hockey, mother of former treasurer and ambassador Joe Hockey, has died aged 91

Mr Hockey continued to list the qualities that made his mother an incredible woman as she started out as a fashion model before running a deli and then a real estate business in Northern Sydney with Mr Hockey’s father Richard Hokeidonian.

“Mom was glamorous. She was beautiful, elegant, charming and witty. She was loving and compassionate,” wrote Mr. Hockey.

‘I will miss you with all my heart until the end of your life, Mom.

“Thank you for bringing me into this world and giving me every opportunity to be at my best.”

Beverley Hockey was a fashion model who later ran a deli and then a successful real estate company

Mr Hockey concluded his message with a mention of his father.

“Give my love to daddy,” he wrote.

Mr Hockey and his wife Melissa Babbage attend the G’Day USA Gala 2019 in California while Mr Hockey was the Australian Ambassador to America

After completing his role as Australian Ambassador to the US, Mr. Hockey remained in Washington.

Earlier this month, Mr. Hockey posted photos of himself recording the audiobook version of his Diplomatic biography, detailing his time as an ambassador from 2016 to 2020.

Mr Hockey’s father was Richard Hokeidonian, an Armenian who was born in Bethlehem, the Palestinian protectorate and then under the control of the British.

Richard’s father Joseph Hokeidonian was a British spy, which apparently cost him an eye before mysteriously disappearing in 1927, allegedly hit by a car in Egypt.

Richard migrated to Australia in 1948 and linked his name to Hockey before marrying Beverley.

The couple had four children and Joe was the youngest born in 1965.