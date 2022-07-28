Joe Hildebrand blasts Senate President Sue Lines over move to get rid of Lord’s Prayer

A Senate leader has drawn fire from a commentator over her “idiotic” and “foolish” steps to scrap the tradition of praying the Lord’s Prayer in the parliamentary chamber.

New Senate Speaker Sue Lines said that as an atheist, she doesn’t want to read the venerable prayer at the beginning of each session — as has been done in the Australian Parliament since 1901.

The argument for getting rid of prayer “represents the worst and most sickening aspects of the upper-middle-class left,” commentator Joe Hildebrand told Seven’s Sunrise program.

Joe Hildebrand has labeled the Senate president’s move to remove the Lord’s Prayer at the beginning of each sitting day as ‘idiotic’ and ‘foolish’

“This is an example of the detestability and ridiculousness and preoccupation of people who are over-privileged and over-sensitive about things that have no bearing on the lives of ordinary Australians,” he said.

Hildebrand pointed out that Senator Lines had already led a committee investigation into the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer, which felt it should remain.

“But, of course, for an atheist, she has a bit of crusader zeal about her,” he noted.

He said the “idiotic” and “foolish” move by the “far left” would provoke resistance from conservatives to “fantastic” proposals such as the native vote in parliament.

The proposed ‘vote’ would be a body of elected Aborigines and Torres Strait Islanders who would advise MPs on legislation.

“That’s why I’m honestly pissed off that someone in parliament in such a privileged position can even find the time or oxygen to complain about this,” he said.

Mr Hildebrand, seen here with Channel 10 presenter Sarah Harris (pictured left) argued that abolishing the Lord’s Prayer was an upper middle class preoccupation

Sunrise host Natalie Barr found the argument compelling.

“You’re so right, people will think they’re after all their stuff and all our traditions,” she said.

Fellow commentator Samantha Maiden also thought there was no need to delete the prayer.

“I think it’s part of the Christian tradition of parliament,” she said.

“You don’t have to say the prayer if you don’t believe in it, you don’t have to show up, I think it’s just history and I have no problem with it staying in situ.”

Senate Speaker Sue Lines Says She Doesn’t Want To Read The Lord’s Prayer Every Day Before Senate Cases Begin As An Atheist

Senator Lines said the prayer was outdated and it was “definitely on the agenda” to get rid of it.

“On the one hand, we’ve had almost every parliamentary leader applaud the diversity of parliament and so if we’re being sincere about the diversity of parliament, we can’t go on saying a Christian prayer to open the day.” said Senator Lines. the Australian.

“Personally, I’d like to see the prayers gone. I am an atheist. I don’t want to say the prayers. If others want to pray, they are open to it.

“Personally, I’d like to see them disappear, but again, it’s not something I can regulate. It’s a view of the Senate.’

The Labor senator will refer the matter to the Senate procedural committee, which will consider the rules of how the chamber works.

The Our Father is also read at the opening of the House of Representatives.

The House Speaker, Milton Dick, has not indicated that he wants to change that ritual.

Senator Pauline Hanson walks out of the room as the country’s recognition is read

The Lord’s Prayer is followed by the president recognizing a country in the Senate, leading to a walk-out by Senator Pauline Hanson on Tuesday.

Senator Hanson intervened, shouting ‘no I won’t and I never will’, before storming out of the room in frustration as Senator Lines recognized the Ngunnawal and Ngambri people as traditional administrators of the Canberra area.

The One Nation senator later said she could not accept the welcome to the country or a proposal passed that day to raise the native flag in the Senate chamber.

“I’ve felt this way for a long time,” she said.

“I have called for equality for all Australians from day one. I see this as division.’

She said that if anyone needed recognition, it was “our people who fought for this country.” People who have sacrificed their lives’.

Senator Hanson added that “the native flag was never voted on.”

‘I will never pay respect to (the flag). I find this flag divisive,” she said.

Welcome to the country has been included in the standing orders of the Senate since 2010.

It is also said that proceedings should be opened every day in the House of Representatives.