Joe Gomez steps up in defence, Joao Cancelo’s error proves costly and Erling Haaland struggles

Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield this afternoon thanks to Mo Salah’s slick second half.

In an intense tactical battle, the Egyptian jumped a Joao Cancelo error to pass and rush past Ederson in a spirited affair that saw Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ejected.

The result ends City’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season and gives Liverpool a much-needed boost after poor form.

Sportsmail’s Jack Gaughan rated the players of both teams after the game.

Joe Gomez (right) has well shunted Erling Haaland (left) to keep the form man quiet at Anfield

Liverpool (4-2-3-1)

Alisson Two huge moments in the second half: a great save by Erling Haaland and then an assist for the winner. 7.5

James Milner Set the tone well against Phil Foden’s early doors and kept to his task, with City rarely isolating the veteran. 7

Joe Gomez Strongly recovering when his full back was in danger and ordered after intervening for the injured Ibrahima Konate. 8.5

Gomez was the man of the match at Anfield when he joined the team for Ibrahima Konate

Alisson (left) and Virgil van Dijk (right) put in their best performances of the season

Virgil van Dijk Haaland might have scored, but Van Dijk answered his critics and made a goal-saving header late. 7.5

Andrew Robertson City tried to overload their right side, but Robertson stood up to that problem well. 7

Thiago Unable to get himself on the ball enough, although the Spaniard endured a lot of defensive screening. 6.5

Thiago (second from right) struggled to get hold of the ball, but performed his defensive duties well

Fabinho Huge blockages and interceptions during a robust midfield performance as Liverpool sat deeper than originally envisioned. 7

Harvey Elliott Some silky touches to the right wing, especially when breaking the lines to slip Diogo Jota. 6.5

Roberto Firmino For the most part on the periphery, although he did play skillfully on the break with Mohamed Salah. 6

Diogo Jota Set a correct shift. May feel he could have put the hosts ahead when he headed wide. 7

Mohamed Salah Bolstered by his midweek exploits, Salah was the most dangerous threat and coolly secured the winner. 8

Salah was on target to score the decisive goal after missing a golden opportunity earlier

Darwin Nunez (Firmino 72) 5.5

Jordan Henderson (Fabinho 73) 6

Fabio Carvalho (Elliott 73) 6

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Salah 90)

Tsmimikas (Jot 90)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Jones, Bajcetic, Phillips

Manager – Jurgen Klopp The crowd fed on his personality on the sidelines on a day that could kickstart their season. Sent off for hurling a linesman. 7

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was sent off in the second half for abusing the linesman

Manchester City (3-3-3-1)

Ederson Often criticized for stopping his shot, but he produced a super save to thwart Salah just after the break. 7

Manuel Akanjic Frustrated teammates with his breakdown at times and gave away a few unnecessary free kicks. 5

Ruben Dias Seemed in a daze after the break. City as a collective lost control in the back with Dias in the middle. 5.5

Nathan Ake The more composed of City’s back three while continuing to impress. Dealed calmly with difficult situations. 7

Joao Cancelo Horrible mistake for Salah’s goal, misjudged the flight of the long ball forward. Not great to move on. 4.5

Joao Cancelo (right) made a huge mistake that led to Salah’s goal and was bad going forward

Rodric Strong afternoon in breaking down any attacks and doing the simple things well as expected. 7

Bernardo Silva In his normal deeper role after pre-match talking about playing right. Working alongside Rodri. 7

Kevin De Bruyne Unusually understated, possibly a product of the demand to play wider than usual. 5.5

Kevin De Bruyne, who played wider than usual, was unusually quiet

Ilkay Gundogan The extra man in midfield who put De Bruyne wide. Decent enough but not completely intrusive. 6

Phil Foden Thought he had scored the opener. Livelier in the second half after a conservative opening period. 7

Erling Haaland Always a threat, even if they are not clearly involved. Liverpool managed him well, although Haaland almost had something to say. 6

Haaland was always a threat and almost found the net but couldn’t break Liverpool’s back line

Referee Anthony Taylor (right) made some questionable decisions for both teams at Anfield

Julian Alvarez (Gundogan 89)

Subs not used: Ortega, Grealish, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand

Manager – Pep Guardiola City’s usual game plan changed with a change in formation and lost the game, but they will feel like they’ve been in control for most of the afternoon. 6

Referee – Anthony Taylor It felt like the whole of Anfield was stunned by Taylor’s performance. He kept the game flowing, but there were questionable decisions everywhere. 5