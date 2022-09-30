Joe gives vote of confidence in his VP after her ‘Republican of North Korea gaffe’ 

<!–

President Joe Biden gave a confident nod to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that one day a woman would occupy the Oval Office and that the first female vice president will not be the last.

His comment drew loud applause inside the East Room of the White House during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where Jewish First Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and First Lady Jill Biden spoke about the closeness of the first and second families.

It also came just a day after Harris made a blunder on his first trip to the DMZ by accidentally referring to the ‘US alliance with the Republic of North Korea’, spoiling the name of one of America’s top allies. the nation mixing it with the hermetic regime. who tested a ballistic missile during his visit.

And Doug is right: you are the first, but as Kamala likes to say, you won’t be the last. Kamala will not be the last woman to be vice president, or president,” Biden said, speaking after Emhoff’s comments.

The crowd, including Jewish supporters, erupted in applause at the comment.

Harris has gotten some mileage out of the line herself. She included it in her outdoor election victory speech in Wilmington in 2020, proclaiming, “I won’t be the last.”

Since then, he has suffered some mishaps in office, facing criticism for his handling of border issues and for abusing staff. Harris visited Japan for the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and met key allies during times of tension with China, in a trip that put her back on the world stage.

His own blunder came shortly after Biden made one of his own, asking “Where’s Jacki?” during an event at the White House, in an apparent reference to the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who died last month.

Biden spoke a day after Harris accidentally referred to the “Republic of North Korea.” The hermetic regime is ruled by a third-generation dictator with an iron fist. He meant the Republic of Korea

The unfortunate mistake occurred on Harris’s first visit to the DMZ.

Problems in the future. Harris looked through binoculars at the DMZ

Former President Donald Trump met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un in 2019. He reportedly took their “love letters” to Mar-a-Lago.

Happy 5783! Second Gentleman Doug Emhof, the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president, spoke at the event celebrating the Jewish New Year.

The White House’s public relations response to the apparent blunder fell through, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying Walorski was “on top” when Biden made the odd comment.

Biden also spoke about taking on anti-Semitism, mentioning a “former leader” who said there were “good people on both sides” in Charlottesville, in a swipe at Donald Trump.

“I was literally running to restore the soul of America back to some decency and honor in the way we talk about each other when we treat each other,” Biden said of his campaign.

Also the reception came at a “very difficult time for so many Jewish families in Florida, possibly for some of you who have loved ones in Florida” after Hurricane Ian.

‘Our hearts go out to everyone in the state experience here. It could be perhaps one of the most devastating hurricanes in the history of that state,’ he said.

At the event, First Lady Jill Biden spoke about the ties between the first and second families.

“Thank you for spending this special time with us,” he told Emhoff. Emhof kissed him on the cheek. ‘On a personal note, back to you. You and the president have truly made our family feel like family. Thank you very much.’