Joe Gilgun reveals the thrilling moment he had an on-screen kiss with Michelle Keegan in Brassic’s

Joe Gilgun and Michelle Keegan pack on the PDA together in the upcoming fourth series of the Sky show Brassic’s.

The 38-year-old actor stars Vinnie O’Neill, while Michelle plays single mother Erin Croft who seeks a better life for herself and son Tyler (Jude Riordan).

And Joe, who created the series, has now revealed that he “felt like a king” when he finally got licks with the 35-year-old actress.

Speak with the mirror of the tense moment, he said, ‘Is she a good kisser? I’m not saying… Let’s put it this way, it’s one of those moments when once you’re on your own two feet, you throw your fist in the air and feel like you somehow have the took over the world.

‘It’s only for a short time, then you realize you’re just pathetic again. But for a split second I felt like a king!

“I was nervous because Michelle’s cursed goddess, a married goddess, and I’m a skinny little f***er who will never get out of that pit, let’s face it.”

Joe then admitted that he hadn’t kissed anyone for over two years because of the pandemic and hoped he “hadn’t forgotten what to do!”

He explained that the kiss was “a long time coming” for their characters, praising Michelle for the hug while revealing that the pair will be seen in bed together in a forest cabin later in the series.

Michelle, who rose to fame on Coronation Street like Joe, is married to TV personality Mark Wright, also 35.

The star has been busy promoting the new series Brassic and recently appeared on The One Show to chat with hosts about the series.

She revealed to Samantha Quek and Jermaine Jenas that production is already halfway through the dramedy’s fourth season.

Brassic is a Sky original comedy series that follows Vinnie and his friends who destroy the town of Hawley while committing petty crimes.

The upcoming season will explore Erin and Vinnie’s relationship, with fans eager to find out if the couple will try their hand at their romance after Vinnie declared his love for Erin.

The series also stars Damien Molony and Ryan Sampson, as well as a mostly male cast – something Michelle has previously said she has “no problem” with, as she is the “blockiest” on set.

‘The boys invited me, I never felt like an outsider. I always get along with everyone,” Michelle revealed.

“It never felt different to me – I’m literally the blokiest. I never felt like I was the only girl. We learned right away.’

The new series Brassic starts on Wednesday 7 September at 10 p.m. on Sky Max and NOW.