Joe Exotic Teams Up With 90 Day Engaged Star To Get A Presidential Pardon From Joe Biden

Joe Exotic hopes his newfound friendship with 90 Day Fiancé’s Jesse Meester can bring him one step closer to President Biden by pardoning him.

In his latest Instagram post, the 59-year-old convicted felon who rose to fame on the Netflix hit show Tiger King shared a shirtless photo of the reality star, 29, whom he called an “amazing best friend.”

“You’ll be seeing him on my stuff more and more as he’s going to help me get a vote in the White House so President Biden can sign my pardon before November this year,” the disgraced zookeeper captioned the image.

Optimistic: Joe Exotic hopes his new 90-day friendship with Jesse Meester can bring him one step closer to President Biden and pardon him

The Tiger King star, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison on 17 federal animal cruelty charges and two attempted hire charges, added: “Show him some love. I love you, Jesse.’

In response, the 90 Day alum left a comment below the post, praising Exotic — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — for his resilience.

‘We love you too Joe! People close to you turned their backs on you, but not us. You have helped many people through the lockdown and we must never forget the truth and authenticity with which you lived your life,” Meester wrote.

“You’ll be seeing him on my stuff more and more as he’s going to help me get a vote in the White House so President Biden can sign my pardon before November this year,” the disgraced zookeeper captioned the image.

The reality star concluded: ‘It’s sad that the underhanded and lying has become the norm’ [in] this society. Time to unite and fight back to get you out.”

In November Exotic asked for release from prison to seek treatment, another when he was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.

‘Update [sad face emoji] Everyone, it is with a sad face that I have to tell you that the doctors called me today to bring the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am also still waiting for the results of other tests,” he told his wife. followers.

Exotic continued: ‘Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole will throw her own party over this! What I need is the world to let my voice be heard, they have proof I DID NOT DO THIS!’

In January 2020, he was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges of hiring someone to kill Baskin in Florida, eight violations of the Lacey Act by falsifying wildlife records, and nine violations of the Endangered Species Act by five tigers. killing and for selling tigers across state lines

Trying to get out: In November Exotic asked for release from prison to seek treatment, another he was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer

In August 2021, he revealed that his prostate cancer may have spread to his stomach and pelvis and would rather die when it’s stage three or four, as he criticized the US criminal justice system for the lack of medical treatment for inmates.

At the time, the zoo owner said he has not received treatment in prison since his diagnosis months ago — as he is serving a 22-year sentence in Fort Worth, Texas — and fears the cancer has spread.

On August 9, Exotic . told The sun: ‘I have been waiting for a colonoscopy and endoscopy since October. Medical treatment in a prison is worse than in a humane society for dogs.’

The American media personality was convicted on 17 federal charges of animal cruelty and two counts of attempted murder for rent in his plot to murder nemesis and Big Cat Rescue owner, Carole Baskin, in 2019.

The case was the focus of the highly popular 2020 Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

Sad: In August 2021, he revealed that his prostate cancer may have spread to his stomach and pelvis and would rather die when it’s stage three or four, as he criticized the US criminal justice system for lack of medical treatment for inmates

Exotic explained that he had to undergo a CT scan last week and the results were not encouraging.

He said, “They’re concerned it’s in my stomach and pelvis. I haven’t had any treatment or anything since May. I puke when I pee – the pain is so bad.

“I’m constantly losing weight and the pain in my hip and pelvis hurts. I limp to walk. And my stomach has been hurting for over a year.’

The Netflix star said he hopes to be taken to a specialist medical center for “many tests,” including a “biopsy of my prostate and bladder, colonoscopy and endoscopy.”

Diagnosis: In May 2021, he took to Twitter to share his cancer diagnosis and again pleaded for a pardon from President Joe Biden in the wake of his illness: “My PSA count was very high for prostate cancer. Prison has approved tests to verify what stage it is at’

However, Exotic says he will refuse medical treatment if the disease has progressed to stage three or four.

He explained: ‘Once we know where and how bad it is, I will decide whether to get treatment. If it’s phase three or four, I’ll let it take me.’

Exotic also criticized the US criminal justice system for the lack of medical treatment for inmates, as he accused prison doctors of “not giving as***.”

He told the publication: ‘This is insane how they have put people here and just let you die.

“The things I’ve seen and the dead people I’ve seen driving out of here is outrageous and it’s time for our president and our politicians to hear the truth.”