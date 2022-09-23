Joe Cole warns England NEED to be braver and claims Gareth Southgate’s side have ‘lost their way’

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has said England ‘need to be braver’ as Gareth Southgate’s side slumped to a 1-0 Nations League defeat against Italy.

In a rematch of last year’s EC final, England seemed to lack inspiration going forward and the first half ended goalless.

Although the home side will not feature in the upcoming World Cup after failing to qualify, it was Roberto Mancini’s side who broke the deadlock on 68 minutes through Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori.

Gareth Southgate’s side suffered another disappointing result against Italy in the Nations League

England were ultimately unable to wrestle control of the game back from their opponents and the game ended in another disappointing result in the competition for Southgate’s side.

Speaking on Channel 4 after the match, Cole outlined what he believes are the primary problems in England’s squad:

– That was the way we started the game. The Italians were on it and we didn’t get close to them. The problems that keep cropping up.

‘These boys have the skills. They are top drawer players. Jude Bellingham, a 19-year-old, was our best player tonight. But it is unacceptable with the quality we have because they have the ability.’

But Joe Cole hailed Jude Bellingham’s performance in the 1-0 defeat at the San Siro

The 40-year-old won 56 caps for England and cemented his starting place at the 2006 World Cup in Germany after impressing in pre-tournament matches.

Knowing how crucial it can be to make a good impression ahead of a major competition, Cole outlined the importance of England’s final pre-tournament game against Germany.

‘It puts a huge burden on the game. It is the last game we play as a group before we are in Qatar. There is personality, there is character in this group, but they have lost weight over the last five or six games. They can find it. Gareth Southgate has to find a way to encourage this group over this next week.’

Cole also stressed the importance of England putting in a better performance in their final game before the World Cup

Cole was not the only former international to share their opinion about the team’s disappointing performance in Milan.

The result marks England’s relegation from their Nations League group and Matthew Upson said the result only further articulates the problems within the squad at present.

‘Having the word ‘relegation’ at the moment for this group of players is just rubbing salt into the wounds. It’s about the performance or lack of performance as a team in being able to be creative, cohesive and gel with those kinds of moves, and it passes. It’s not particularly smooth at the moment.

‘I thought the distances and angles, especially in wide areas, weren’t quite right. They didn’t pull each other at the right angles and create that space. The movement was not there’. The former West Ham star explained on 5 Live.