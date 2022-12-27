Joe Cole insists Kai Havertz is ‘the way forward’ for Chelsea ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole believes sticking with Kai Havertz up front is the “way forward” for the Blues with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang playing a bigger role from the bench.

Havertz started in place of Aubameyang and scored as Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-0 in their first game after the World Cup on Tuesday night.

He also set up Mason Mount for the second goal and Cole believes he has cemented his place.

Kai Havertz played a starring role as Chelsea beat Bournemouth on Tuesday night

Joe Cole (center) and Tony Pulis agreed Havertz needs to keep his spot up front

Speaking after the game on Amazon Prime, Cole said: ‘(Havertz) He’s a good guy. We want him to be badder. He was excellent tonight, goal and an assist.

“I thought it was a really bold move by Graham Potter when you have Aubameyang on the bench.

He went with Havertz and I think that’s the way to go for Chelsea. Good Chelsea goal.’

Aubameyang has made little impact since returning to the Premier League in the summer

Former Premier League manager Tony Pulis agreed, saying Aubameyang is not the player he once was.

“I think when you’re one of the top four clubs in the Premier League, you need depth, and they bought it as cover more than anything else,” he added.

It has gone from being so good to falling down the hill. I’m sure he’ll add something during the season, but he’s not the main man anymore.”