Joe Biden’s year of gaffes: Is it any wonder he’s being kept away from the media, asks MEGHAN MCCAIN

The reports are in, Joe.

You get a big fat ‘F’ for communication skills.

At the end of the year, President Biden has given only seven formal interviews with professional journalists, up from 15 last year.

He has held five solo press conferences in 2022, up from six in 2021. Trump gave 18 and 19, respectively, during the same period.

It is unprecedented for a modern president to be so cut off from the media, but that is only part of the problem. The real trouble starts when Joe actually starts talking.

Video emerged Tuesday of Biden chatting with an Iranian activist at a November 6 campaign rally for a California Democrat.

“President Biden can you please announce that JCPOA [2015 Iran nuclear deal] is dead? Can you announce that?’

‘No’, he said,

‘No why not?’ she asked.

‘Many reasons. It’s dead, but we’re not going to announce it,” Biden replied.

Ummm… Mr. President, you just ‘announced’ it.

The Iran nuclear deal was one of the most controversial and consistent foreign policy deals in recent memory. Remember the pallets of cash delivered directly to the mullahs during the Obama administration?

A president who puts a fork in it certainly has domestic and geopolitical consequences. So why not make this announcement official? Say nothing, start nothing, as the old saying goes.

As usual, the White House trotted out someone to undermine Biden’s claim.

“There is currently no progress on the Iran deal,” said White House national security spokesman John Kirby, diplomatically avoiding the word “dead.”

Moments like this are all too common now, and it’s why the White House barely allows the president to speak to anyone.

Well, almost everyone.

In a new interview with actress Drew Barrymore, Biden waded dangerously close to his previously debunked “Nelson Mandela” narrative.

He once claimed (and has not retracted) that he was arrested by the South African police 30 years ago when he tried to visit Mandela in prison and that Mandela thanked him for it.

“It’s a long story,” Biden admitted to Barrymore.

Yes there is.

The Washington Post gave that old yarn “Four Pinocchios” and found, “there is no evidence for either claim; neither seems believable.’

So, is it a big surprise that Biden isn’t coming out much? No.

The Easter Bunny meddling between Biden and the media at the White House Easter Egg Roll should go down in history as one of the most absurd scenes in presidential history. But we all realize why this is happening. You never know what will come out of his mouth.

Here are just some of the lowlights.

In February, Biden suggested that a Russian “small incursion” into Ukraine may not provoke a response from the West.

“Are you actually authorizing Putin to make a small incursion into the country?” asked a dumbfounded report.

The president laughed and said, “Good question. That’s what it sounded like, didn’t it?’

In September, Biden declared, “the pandemic is over” on 60 Minutes. Anthony Fauci clearly disagrees.

Biden was on the roll that month.

Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? She can’t be here,” he told a packed room at a White House conference.

Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed in a car accident in August.

How had he forgotten? Biden had even personally called Walorski’s family almost immediately after the tragedy to offer his condolences, but he still forgot.

In October, he warned that the world was on the brink of nuclear ‘Armageddon’.

The White House said there is no new intelligence to raise the alarm.

In November, Biden claimed his late son Beau died while serving in Iraq.

Beau tragically died of brain cancer at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

And just last week, the president claimed that as vice president he had awarded his own uncle, Frank H. Biden, a Purple Heart for his heroism in the Ardennes Offensive during World War II.

That story is not only untrue, but impossible unless Biden is in possession of a time machine. Frank H. Biden died in 1999, nearly a decade before Biden became VP.

Why is he saying these blatantly false, misleading, and downright dangerous things? Who knows? And good luck getting straight answers from his press secretary.

When Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich asked Karine Jean Pierre about a court decision related to the border crisis, the spokeswoman was fooled. She pretended that the White House was being forced to lift a Trump-era policy that held back a new wave of illegal immigrants — when, in fact, the Biden White House has been pursuing that outcome all along.

One of the things that so many Americans, myself included, have been looking forward to in the Biden administration, after the confusing and often chaotic reporting of the Trump years, was clear language. But we only get one strong story after another. Unlike the last administration, the Biden bunker mentality puts him out of reach.

And that’s not even the sad part — the sad thing is that Biden gets away with it.

I would like to say that the mainstream media will be more critical in 2023, but I doubt it. They are looking ahead to 2024 and so far Biden is the Democratic party’s standard bearer, so he will continue to get a pass. He will be 86 years old at the end of his second term if he is re-elected, another inconvenient truth that many journalists try to avoid.

On Biden’s first day in office, White House press secretary Jen Psaki vowed that his administration would “bring transparency and truth back to the administration.”

Well, with 2 years of his tenure in the rearview mirror, it’s safe to say that hasn’t happened. Unfortunately, the promise of transparency has turned out to be a lie. And the resulting haze of confusion and spin from this White House is dizzying.

After all, we should have expected this from a presidential candidate campaigning from his basement. Now he rules from the basement.