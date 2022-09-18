Joe Biden’s deal to stave off ‘crippling’ rail strikes could fall apart

The “provisional” deal that President Joe Biden brokered between US freight carriers and unions in hopes of avoiding massive economic disruption is in danger of failing, leaving the troubled president in trouble on the eve of the midterm elections.

Although the deal agreed to increase railroad workers’ salaries 24 percent over five years and brought up to $11,000 in bonuses, union leaders said it remains “deliberately” vague about sick leave and other days off.

Organizer for Railroad Workers United, Ron Kaminkow, said the average railroad worker felt “a lot of anger, confusion and hostility” toward the deal.

The average railroad worker put it more bluntly: “Workers are pissed and this time we really have a lot of influence,” said one engineer according to The hill“I know I’m not going to accept anything less than what we deserve.”

Rail workers will vote on the deal next Thursday, but if just one of 12 railroad unions votes against the deal, thousands of workers could go on strike and stall trade across North America.

Last week’s deal only dealt with terms formulated by the two largest union groups in the industry – the Brotherhood Of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and SMART – and failed to meet all of the demands of other groups.

One such unrepresented group is the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, whose 5,000 members voted against another proposed White House deal last month.

The vote count will last until mid-October, setting a disastrous recipe for Democrats if workers vote against the deal and go on strike.

It is estimated that a railroad strike could cost about $2 billion a day economically by halting the flow of goods and disrupting rail passenger traffic, which typically uses freight lines.

Robert Bruno, a professor of labor and industrial relations at the University of Illinois, said he thought the vote would pass, but many workers would remain dissatisfied.

‘I would be surprised if the negotiating committee misinterpreted what the supporters would support. That doesn’t mean it will succeed with super majorities,” he said. “That will indicate a level of ongoing grievances on the part of the membership. I wouldn’t be surprised if a fairly large number of members voted ‘no’, partly because they feel really mistreated.”

In the first half of 2022, there were 180 strikes involving 78,000 workers, about triple the number at the same time last year

In 2021, the US saw a total of 265 strikes, involving about 62,000 workers

Whatever happens to the railroad vote, many experts have argued that Biden’s deal will only serve to encourage unions in the future, at a time when workers’ strikes have tripled

“This is a very, very controversial time,” Michael Lotito, co-chair of the Workplace Policy Institute in Littler, told the Wall Street Journal. “I think that will encourage unions to demand more.”

The forecast comes as Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) reported that the number of strikers in the US will triple to 78,000 in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

According to the ILR, there were about 180 strikes in the first half of 2022, compared to 102 in the same time last year, with only 26,500 workers joining the strikes.

There have been a total of 271 strikes this year, with the majority in California, Washington and Pennsylvania.

Experts call the pandemic the main cause of the rampant strikes.

Lotito told the WSJ that two years of COVID has made the jobs of many more difficult and dangerous, leaving many feeling they are not getting the pay and respect they deserve from their employers.

The median annual salary for locomotive engineers is currently about $73,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

On Thursday, Biden called his deal “a victory for tens of thousands of railroad workers who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure American families and communities received supplies of what has kept us going during these difficult years.”

When negotiations between the railroads and unions stalled, the White House and Biden’s Secretary of Labor, Martin J. Walsh, intervened to reach an agreement.

The preliminary agreement was reached with multiple unions representing about 60,000 employees of the country’s private railway companies, meaning the $11,000 one-time bonus alone will cost the companies about $660 million.

