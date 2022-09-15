Joe Biden’s $3.8M Delaware holiday home ‘will be FLOODED within five years,’ experts say

President Joe Biden’s $3.8 million vacation home in Delaware has a 98 percent chance of being flooded in the next five years due to climate change, raising sea levels.

The six-bedroom home is located in Rehoboth and is less than a mile from the shoreline, putting it within FEMA’s Special Flood Hazard Area — the zone that would be inundated with water during a 100-year flood. CNN reports.

The Mid-Atlantic state has experienced a sea level rise of more than a foot over the past century, but the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns that it will continue to rise over the next century and that flowing water will eventually overtake coastal areas.

While climate change is a big factor, the land that Biden’s house sits on is naturally sinking, putting this region at even greater risk of sea level rise – and the level is rising faster than anywhere else in the world.

President Joe Biden’s $3.8 million vacation home in Delaware has a 98 percent chance of being flooded in the next five years due to climate change, raising sea levels

About 5.4 percent, or 100 square miles, of Delaware is located in the 100-year floodplain, and by 2050, this landmass is expected to increase to 7.1 percent, or 130 square miles, as a result of rising sea levels, according to States in danger.

But near Biden is right in the danger zone where sea levels are projected to rise 1.5 feet by 2040 and then 1.5 feet by 2120.

The million dollar vacation home appears to have been used to overcome flooding as the living quarters are 10 feet off the ground as they sit above high ceiling garages.

And this seems to be the ongoing design for most of the newer homes around.

Rehoboth Beach is part of Sussex County, the third with the newest homes built in the area with the highest risk of future flooding from all US coastal counties.

Biden’s vacation home is located in Rehoboth and is less than a mile from the shoreline, putting it within FEMA’s Special Flood Hazard Area – the zone that would be inundated with water during a 100-year flood

Regardless of the risk, approximately $500 million worth of new homes have been built in the area since 2010 – Biden’s was built in 2017, Delaware Online reports. The president bought the house for $2.47 million, but it has since increased in value to $3.8 million.

The last storm to wreak havoc in 1962 destroyed 2,000 homes near the shoreline from Rehoboth Beach to Fenwick Island.

The area where the president’s home is located is one of several coastal areas likely to be submerged and uninhabitable by the middle of this century. .

Westhampton Beach in New York, where the median home price is $1.8 million and residents like Eli Manning and Adam Sandler are residents, would be submerged even if sea levels rose just five feet.

Westhampton Beach in New York, where the median home price is $1.8 million and residents like Eli Manning and Adam Sandler are residents, would be submerged even if sea levels rose just five feet.

In Los Angeles, a five-foot increase would completely flood the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge — a 965-acre area that is an important stopover and wintering habitat for thousands of birds that migrate up and down the Pacific Flyway each year.

Stone Harbor, where pop singer Taylor Swift spent most of her summers until age 14 when her parents sold their home in the beach community, would also be inundated in this 5-foot flood scenario.

In Los Angeles, a five-foot increase would completely flood the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge — a 965-acre area that is an important stopover and wintering habitat for thousands of birds that migrate up and down the Pacific Flyway each year.

Belmont Shore’s picturesque beach community — known for its canals, house-lined boardwalks, and shops — would be completely swept away by about five feet of flooding. The area, which is part of Long Beach, has an average home price of $1.1 million.

Southern coastal towns in New Jersey would be uninhabitable if sea levels rose just a few feet.

Places like Ocean City, Wildwood, Avalon and Stone Harbor would be under water if nothing is done to combat climate change. In Wildwood, the average list price of homes in August was just under $500,000; in Avalon, the median home price is $2.2 million.

Stone Harbor, where pop singer Taylor Swift spent most of her summers until age 14 when her parents sold their house in the beach community, would also be inundated in this 5-foot flood scenario.

“Higher floodwaters extend further inland, flooding properties and buildings that have never been flooded before,” Climate Central researchers wrote.

The threat of climate change extends beyond real estate, experts note. Climate Central surveyed 328 counties in 25 coastal states and found that rising waters would threaten tax revenues that also fund public schools, emergency services and municipal services — ultimately leading to a “potential downward spiral of divestment and population decline.”

Biden is known for taking action to fight climate change

“If a city has no source of income other than property taxes and that property taxes can’t be saved, then that city isn’t sustainable,” AR Siders, a climate resilience expert at the University of Delaware, told Scientific American.

Florida, Texas and Louisiana would also be at significant flood risk, according to Climate Central’s analysis.

The climate organization’s report ultimately concluded that nearly 9 million acres — an area nearly the size of New Hampshire — will be submerged by 2100. Those 9 million acres include 300,000 buildings and $109 billion in real estate.

Biden wants to combat climate change with a plan to achieve a 100 percent clean energy economy and zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

Biden’s climate and environmental justice proposal will deliver a federal investment of $1.7 trillion over the next decade, leveraging additional investment from the private sector and state and local businesses to total more than $5 trillion. .

The plan is not black and white, however, as it will cost each taxpayer an additional $3,500 each year to fund the infrastructure to make it happen.

The Biden administration’s pledge would require by far the most ambitious U.S. climate effort ever, nearly doubling the reductions the Obama administration had pledged in the Paris climate accord.

But Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the government’s plans as costly and ineffective.

“This is quite a one-two punch,” McConnell said in a Senate address on Thursday. “Toothless requests from our foreign adversaries… and maximum pain to American citizens.”