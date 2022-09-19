Joe Biden vows the US will DEFEND Taiwan if China invades

<!–

President Joe Biden vowed that the United States would use its own military force to defend Taiwan if China invaded the island in an explosive 60-minute interview on Sunday.

“Would American troops defend the island?” 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley asked the president after urging him on the scope of his dedication to Taiwan.

“Yes, if there really has been an unprecedented attack,” Mr Biden said.

“So unlike Ukraine, sir,” Pelley continued, “would American troops, American men and women defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion?”

“Yes,” Biden said.

The president’s comments came in his first televised interview in seven months, in which he also stated that the COVID-19 pandemic was officially over, and declined to comment on whether or not to plan his re-election in 2024.