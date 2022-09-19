Joe Biden vows the US will DEFEND Taiwan if China invades
So what is it, Mr. President? Joe Biden swears US troops WILL defend Taiwan if China invades, but White House says official policy is ‘strategic ambiguity’ – as he has first TV interview in seven months
- President Biden said he would use US soldiers to defend Taiwan if China invaded the island
- The comments came in the president’s first 60 Minutes interview of his presidency and the first televised interview he has given in seven months.
- Biden also declared the COVID-19 pandemic officially over and declined to comment on whether or not to schedule re-election in 2024.
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
President Joe Biden vowed that the United States would use its own military force to defend Taiwan if China invaded the island in an explosive 60-minute interview on Sunday.
“Would American troops defend the island?” 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley asked the president after urging him on the scope of his dedication to Taiwan.
“Yes, if there really has been an unprecedented attack,” Mr Biden said.
“So unlike Ukraine, sir,” Pelley continued, “would American troops, American men and women defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion?”
“Yes,” Biden said.
The president’s comments came in his first televised interview in seven months, in which he also stated that the COVID-19 pandemic was officially over, and declined to comment on whether or not to plan his re-election in 2024.
President Joe Biden vowed in an explosive 60-minute interview on Sunday that the United States would use its own military force to defend Taiwan if China invaded the island.