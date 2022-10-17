Joe Biden told to ‘sort out his own problems at home’ by Tory MPs after he slammed PM’s tax cuts

Conservative MPs have told US President Joe Biden to mind his own business after he labeled the prime minister’s mini-fiscal measures a ‘mistake’.

Mr Biden made the remarks during a visit to an ice cream parlor when he was asked by reporters what his opinion was on Liz Truss’s recent turnaround over abolishing the corporate tax freeze plan.

One Conservative MP described his comments as ‘a diplomatic line that must never be crossed’.

The president of the United States said on Saturday that he, like so many others, was shocked by the mini-budget and its general economic outlook.

He told reporters, “Well, it’s predictable. I mean, I wasn’t the only one who thought it was a mistake.

“I think the idea of ​​cutting taxes on the super-rich at a time when… anyway, I think… I didn’t agree with the policy.

“But that’s up to Britain to judge, not me.”

Joe Biden made the comments about the UK economy while visiting an ice cream parlor before the midterm elections

Liz Truss is already facing public calls from three Conservative MPs to leave her post just 40 days after she became Prime Minister

Craig Mackinlay told the Telegraph Biden’s comments are a ‘political line that should never be crossed’

Biden also claimed that the US economy was “strong as hell” and that inflation was “worse off everywhere else” than in the United States.

“The problem is the lack of economic growth and good policies in other countries, not so much ours.”

Now a string of sitting Tory MPs have criticized Mr Biden’s intervention.

Andrew Bridgen, the MP for North West Leicestershire who last night called for them to leave Truss, wrote in a blog: ‘Some of us have heard the outcome of [Truss’s] mini-Budget upfront – but I don’t remember Joe Biden being one of them.

“The fact that President Biden has joined the pile will only hasten her rapidly approaching departure from number 10.”

Craig Mackinlay, the Tory MP for South Thanet, said: The TelegraphFrom President Obama who took part in the Brexit debate in 2016, probably at Downing Street’s request at the time, US presidential intervention in British politics is a diplomatic line that must never be crossed and that rarely ends well.

“I expect he would have been encouraged by similar behavior from the IMF, which decided to weigh in on UK tax policy. I would advise President Biden to look at his own country’s problems rather than a wider international network.”

Earlier this month, the IMF warned countries around the world that there is “no room for missteps” in monetary policy, believed to be a reference to Mrs Truss’ plan to abolish the 45 pence income tax rate on those who earn more than £ Earn 150,000 a year. year and the following u-turn.

Meanwhile, Brendan Clarke-Smith, a parliamentary secretary at the Cabinet Office, said: “He finally said the right thing in all honesty [that it was up to Britain]. He should have said that in the beginning and then just left.’

But the Conservative Party remains in turmoil, as just 40 days after she took office, Liz Truss is already the subject of multiple plots to get rid of her.

It follows weeks of market turmoil and public outcry over unfunded tax policies benefiting the wealthiest, two embarrassing turns and a feud with her former chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Mr. Kwarteng was fired by Liz Truss due to the economic disaster, despite campaigning for the role of Prime Minister because of the policies announced in the mini-budget.

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, appointed to replace the fired Kwasi Kwarteng and restore Downing Street’s credibility, spent Saturday shredding her mini-budget and the string of policies that brought Ms Truss to power.

Amid warnings of “tough decisions” to come over the next two weeks, Mr Hunt and Ms Truss will meet at her Checkers residence on Sunday as tax hikes and budget cuts loom.

But Mr Hunt has also maintained that he and Ms Truss are a ‘team’, stressing that his priority was ‘growth supported by stability’.

“The drive to grow the economy is right – it means more people can get good jobs, new businesses can thrive, and we can secure world-class public services. But we went too far, too fast,” he said.

Earlier, he told broadcasters: “Spending will not rise as much as people would like and all government services will have to find more efficiency than they intended.”

And some taxes aren’t being cut as quickly as people want. Some taxes are going up. So it will be difficult.’

It is now rumored that Tory MPs want Mrs Truss gone before the end of the week.

Tory MPs will try to oust Liz Truss this week, despite Downing Street’s warning that it could lead to a general election.

Mutinous MPs from the back seat are urging Tory shopkeeper Sir Graham Brady to tell the Prime Minister her time is up, or to change party rules to allow for an immediate vote of confidence in her leadership.

As the Tories plunged into yet another civil war, three MPs broke ranks to publicly call for Miss Truss to resign just six weeks after her premiership.

Former Secretary of State Crispin Blunt said: ‘The game has been played and the question now is how the succession is managed.’

Sir Graham, chairman of the 1922 commission, would oppose an immediate coup, arguing that Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt deserve the chance to budget their economic strategy on October 31.

But sources say more than 100 MPs are ready to file letters of no confidence against Miss Truss in an attempt to force Sir Graham’s hand.

Some undersecretaries are also discussing a wave of coordinated resignations of the kind that ultimately forced Boris Johnson. Rebels have even spoken of holding a public censure if Sir Graham refuses to act.