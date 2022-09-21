Joe Biden tells Liz Truss he was ‘amazed and overwhelmed’ by Britons’ affection for the Queen

<!–

US President Joe Biden revealed tonight how he was “astonished and overwhelmed” by Britain’s affection for the Queen after visiting London for Her Majesty’s state funeral.

Beginning his talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss, Mr Biden described how he was “honoured” to attend Monday’s service at Westminster Abbey.

He also paid tribute to the ‘thousands’ of Britons who camped overnight to pay their last respects to the Queen.

The US President and Prime Minister both flew to New York after Her Majesty’s funeral to attend the UN General Assembly, where they held their first formal talks tonight since Mrs. Truss took the place of Boris Johnson.

Biden praised the close relationship between Britain and America.

But – as widely expected – the US president also warned that he was ready to intervene in the UK’s ongoing dispute with the EU over post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.

He told Ms Truss he is “looking forward to hearing what’s on your mind” as the prime minister prepares for another battle with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In her own opening address, Ms. Truss thanked Mr. Biden and his wife, Jill, for attending the Queen’s funeral and the “support” the US provided over “two very difficult weeks.”

She praised the “steadfast” transatlantic alliance, but also hinted that she would be firm in her talks with the US president on the protocol.

“Of course I look forward to discussing the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and how to ensure it is enforced in the future,” she told Mr Biden.

The Bidens were among a host of world leaders who flew to London this week for the Queen’s funeral.

The President and First Lady also took the time to pay their respects to Her Majesty by attending the state cleanup at Westminster Hall on Sunday.

Mr Biden told Ms Truss tonight: ‘It was an honor for my wife and I to pay our respects at her berth and attend the state funeral in London.

‘I was amazed and overwhelmed by the affection of the British people and the world, frankly.

“Even the thousands of thousands of people who stayed all night to pay their respects were huge.”

Mr Biden told Ms Truss that the UK was ‘our ally in the world’ while congratulating her on her appointment as Prime Minister.

“There is no problem I can think of, of global significance, where the US and UK are not working together and I expect we can continue to do so,” he added.

The US president revealed that he and Ms. Truss would discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China’s challenge, the Iran nuclear deal and global energy security.

On the UK’s Brexit spat with the EU, he added: “We are both committed to protecting the benefits of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland and I look forward to hearing from you and how we can continue to work together.’

In response to Mr Biden, Ms Truss described the Queen as “the rock on which modern Britain is built”, while noting the “enormous outpouring of affection for her” both in the UK and the US.

“We are very grateful for all the support you have given us during the two very difficult weeks in the UK as we move towards the reign of King Charles III and enter a new era,” she added.

“And as you say, Mr. President, we are steadfast allies.”

Ms Truss, who served as Secretary of State before becoming Prime Minister, told Mr Biden she had previously worked “very closely” with US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on the West’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.