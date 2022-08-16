Joe Biden spends final night on Kiawah Island at beach club with Hunter and Melissa

President Joe Biden enjoyed the sunset at the Beach Club on Kiawah Island Monday night with his son Hunter Biden and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen.

On the last night of his South Carolina vacation, Biden ventured from his private home, where he’s staying for free, to the luxurious members’ Beach Club on the shores of the Atlantic.

The White House would only say the president was attending a private event and gave no further details.

Biden spent just over an hour at the club, which has a gazebo, covered porches, several pools and a restaurant overlooking the beach. There is a boardwalk that leads to a 10 mile beach.

The sun set as the president left the club, where he hugged an unknown woman. He was followed by his son Hunter and Hunter’s wife, Melissa Cohen. There was no sign of first lady Jill Biden.

He will leave Kiawah Island on Tuesday to return to the White House, where he will sign the Inflation Reduction Act.

President Joe Biden Ends His Vacation on Kiawah Island

President Joe Biden leaves the private beach club with his son Hunter Biden on his last night on Kiawah Island

Hunter’s wife Melissa Cohen (above) accompanied President Biden on the outing

President Biden hugged an unknown woman as he left the club

President Biden Leaves Kiawah Island Tuesday As He Returns To Washington DC To Sign The Inflation Reduction Act

Melissa Cohen, Hunter Biden’s wife, was spotted on a bike ride on the beach earlier Monday

Melissa Cohen wore a Camp David ball cap during her beach bike ride Monday on Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Several members of the Biden clan joined the first couple on their week-long getaway to the luxury island off the coast of South Carolina.

Hunter and Melissa had son Beau on the trip and Hunter’s daughter Finnegan, from his first marriage, was also spotted.

The Biden family remained on the island, barely daring to leave their vacation home, where the Secret Service had closed the perimeter to ensure their privacy.

Jill Biden, Melissa Cohen and FInnegan had a lovely Sunday afternoon shopping.

And earlier that day, Finnegan went cycling on the beach with her grandparents.

The Bidens stay for free on a sprawling beachfront property on Kiawah Island, in one of the gated communities.

The nine-bed retreat is owned by Maria Allwin, 66, the wealthy widow of New York hedge fund mogul James Allwin and a longtime Democratic Party donor.

The 10,500-square-foot beachfront property features a separate guest house the size of a family home and a huge salt pool.

Jill Biden and Melissa Cohen on a Sunday afternoon shopping trip at Freshfields Village on Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Finnegan Biden drinks an iced coffee during her shopping trip with Jill Biden

Jill Biden Gets Into Her SUV After Spending Part Of Sunday Afternoon Shopping On Kiawah Island

President Biden had a quiet vacation; he ventured for a beach bike ride on sunday

Before their shopping trip, Jill Biden and Finnegan Biden took a ride on the beach with President Joe Biden

Kiawah is an island off the coast of South Carolina, just 25 miles southwest of Charleston. It is primarily a private beach and golf resort.

The small, exclusive island is only 10 miles wide.

There are many private residences on the island, including homes owned by former Republican administration Nikki Haley, Olympic gold medalist figure skater Tara Lipinski, and NBA basketball player Ray Allen.

The Bidens are no strangers to Kiawah.

They previously visited the island in 2009, 2013, 2014 and 2015 when Biden was vice president.

Their last visit was in 2015, shortly after the president’s son, Beau, died of brain cancer.