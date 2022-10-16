Joe Biden says Liz Truss’s tax plan was a ‘mistake’

US President Joe Biden has said in his most critical remarks about the British Prime Minister’s tax policy that Liz Truss’s original tax proposal was a “mistake”.

Biden made the comments during a visit to an ice cream parlor in Portland, Oregon on Saturday, adding that Truss’ decision to reverse some sweeping tax cuts in her plan was “predictable” in the face of market turmoil and political pressure. .

“I mean, I wasn’t the only one who thought it was a mistake,” Biden told reporters. “I didn’t agree with the policy, but that’s up to Britain to judge, not me.”

Senior Biden government officials have avoided criticizing the UK government too harshly in public since Britain was engulfed in financial turmoil.

On Friday, at the end of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said fiscal policy should play a “supportive” role as authorities sought to stamp out inflation. when asked about the situation in Britain.

Biden also said he was “not concerned” about the strength of the US dollar, which has appreciated against other major currencies as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

But he added that he was “worried about the rest of the world” amid bleak forecasts for the global economy in 2023.

“Our economy is as strong as hell – the inside of it. Inflation is global. It’s worse off everywhere than in the United States,” he said.

“The problem is the lack of economic growth and good policies in other countries, not so much ours.”