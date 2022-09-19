Joe Biden says he’ll gain ‘control’ over inflation and vows to tackle the cost of living crisis

President Biden has said he doesn’t believe the economy is as bad as people think, despite inflation being 40 years high and the pandemic finally “over.”

Biden, who rarely does interviews, made the claims Sunday during an interview with CBS 60 Minutes.

His optimistic view on the state of the economy came after stocks fell sharply last week as a major August inflation report came out hotter than expected, hurting investors’ optimism about falling prices and a less aggressive Federal Reserve.

The consumer price index report from August showed a higher-than-expected inflation figure. Headline inflation rose 0.1% month on month, even with falling gas prices.

Despite record inflation, Biden appeared to be downplaying the news by noting that interest rates had barely risen since July.

“Let’s put this in perspective. The inflation rate was just an inch from month to month, barely,” Biden began.

Core inflation was up 0.6% month over month, but annualized inflation is 8.3%.

“We are in a position where it hasn’t risen in recent months. It was basically the same. And in the meantime, we’ve created all these jobs and prices have gone up, but they’ve come down for energy,” the president explained.

“The fact is that we have created 10 million new jobs. We are in a situation where the unemployment rate is about 3.7%. one of the lowest in history. We are in a situation where large-scale production is returning to the United States. And look along the way, we’ve made huge investments in computer chips and jobs and jobs. This is a process.’

When asked by reporter Scott Pelley whether… the economy would deteriorate before it got better, the president gave an incoherent answer with few details.

‘We hope we can have what they say, “a soft landing,” a transition to a place where we don’t lose the gains I wanted to make in the middle class in the first place, so we can have high paying jobs and expansion. And at the same time ensure that we can continue to grow.

Biden made one promise to Americans – that he would get inflation “under control” and cut costs.

“The prices of their prescription drugs will be a lot lower. Their healthcare costs will be much lower. Their basic costs for everyone, their energy prices will be lower. They will be in a situation where they will regain control. I’m more optimistic than I’ve been in a long time.’

Biden said the economy continued to grow and that he believes “the introduction of 685,000 manufacturing jobs” since he became president “will continue to put people in a position to lead decent lives and grow.”

Discussion soon turned to the pandemic that Biden declared was “over,” even as the country continues to struggle with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans every day.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We are still working on it, but the pandemic is over. If you notice that no one is wearing masks. Everyone seems to be in pretty good shape and so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of that,” Biden said as he walked around the Detroit Auto Show last week – an event that drew thousands of attendees.

The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has declined significantly since the start of Biden’s term, when more than 3,000 Americans died each day, as improved care, drugs and vaccinations have become more widely available.

But according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 400 people a day still die from COVID-19 in the United States.

Biden spent more than two weeks in isolation at the White House after two COVID-19 attacks that began in July. His wife Jill contracted the virus in August. Biden has said the mild cases were a testament to the improvements in care during his presidency.

Biden has asked Congress for $22.4 billion in additional funding to prepare for a potential rise in cases.

During the extended interview, the discussion turned to Ukraine.

Biden said his decision to release a million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve helped fuel the price of gasoline fall about 26% from its high of $5 last June.

Prices rose at the start of the summer, in part because Russia cut fuel supplies in its war against Ukraine and Vladimir Putin began to curtail energy supplies.

Biden doesn’t see it as a problem going forward.

“We, the United States, are in much better shape than anyone else, and especially relative to Russia.”

The president said the US commitment to Ukraine was “cast-in-one” and would remain so “as long as it takes.”

Ukrainian forces are engaged in a counter-offensive that has reclaimed towns and cities from Russian forces. Last week, Ukrainian troops recaptured about 3,000 square miles from the Russian invasion. But the toll the war has taken is enormous and new atrocities are being exposed, including torture chambers and mass graves.

Since January 2021, the US has provided more than $13.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, but Biden believes the cost is justified.

“It has been barbaric what he has done. His attacks on everything from civilian hospitals to retirement homes, to neighborhoods where ordinary people live to schools, are just outrageous. And so the price that the Ukrainian people are paying for this war is extremely high. But we stay with them as long as they need our help.

“Ukraine, thanks to the considerable aid that we and our allies are giving them and the incredible courage and determination of the Ukrainian people, they are not losing war and are making gains in certain areas. Winning the war in Ukraine is to get Russia out of Ukraine completely and recognize sovereignty,” Biden said.

“They beat Russia. Russia turns out not to be as competent and capable as many people thought they would be. But win the war? The damage it does, and the civilians and the innocent people being killed, it’s terribly hard to take that as a win.’

When asked what Biden would say to Russian President Putin if he considered using chemical or tactical nuclear weapons to secure victory, he had a clear message.

‘Do not. do not. do not. You will change the face of war like nothing since World War II,” Biden insisted.

“They will become more of a pariah in the world than they have ever been. And depending on the degree of what they do, will determine what reaction will occur.’