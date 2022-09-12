Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump for ‘punchline infrastructure week’

Joe Biden has touted one of his administration’s most significant achievements, mocking Donald Trump for his ill-fated “infrastructure weeks.”

The president reprimanded his predecessor for failing to pass a major infrastructure bill, something neither he nor Barack Obama did during Obama’s tenure.

‘We are making infrastructure weekend a punchline’ [under] my predecessor in a decade of infrastructure on our watch,” Biden said Monday in Boston.

The Trump administration has repeatedly attempted to send messages during “infrastructure weeks,” only to make Trump step on the message or turn events such as the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey the plan.

Presenting the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package nationwide, Biden talks about a range of community investments as he boosts his travels ahead of the November election.

“Last year I signed a law that will invest once in a generation in our country’s roads, highways, bridges, railways, ports, airports, water systems, high-speed internet, etc. It’s called the dual infrastructure law.

“And it’s the most significant—this is a fact—most significant investment since President Eisenhower’s interstate highway system,” he said.

He then threw a $62 million investment into Boston’s Logan Airport, which he called an economic engine that helps boost $17 billion in imports and exports.

Then he turned to this summer’s travel troubles in the US that Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg vowed to try and do something about the cancellations and travel horror stories.

“It means crowded gates, longer taxi times, planes full of waiting passengers, all leading to congestion and delays for travelers passing through.

“It means wrong connections, lost luggage, long lines for companies, it can mean delayed orders, spoiled products and very dissatisfied customers.

“The traffic jam in planes taxiing off the runway caused unnecessary air pollution and neighboring communities in East Boston.

‘It’s frustrating. It’s awkward. It’s bad for the environment. And there’s just no reason for that,” he said.

“We are going full steam ahead. We will have a first-class airport here very shortly,” Biden said.

He then quoted a report that no U.S. airport was in the top 20 in the world, and told a story of an embarrassing return from abroad to LaGuardia Airport, where he said a sign said the escalator was “out of order.” and ‘will be resolved in two months.’

“What the hell is wrong with us?” asked Biden.

Biden’s cheerleading followed a report that he turned his focus on inflation amid falling gas prices, although annual inflation is still at or near historic levels.

He also emphasizes deficit reduction, after his Inflation Reduction Act was prophesied to reduce the deficit, though he went on to pursue a comprehensive student debt program that some estimates say could cost $1 trillion.

“By the way, if you hear your Republican friends or anyone else tell you boy, they spend a lot of money. Guess? Last year we cut the budget by $350 billion. We have eliminated the shortage. The shortage. We have reduced the deficit by more than $1 trillion this year. We know how to grow and also reduce the burden.

Late last month, the government forecast a $1 trillion deficit for the fiscal year ending September 30, a $1.7 trillion decline and a record decline. But the estimates came before Biden signed a $280 billion bill that he also announced to invest in microchip manufacturing and a climate health spending bill called the Inflation Reduction Act, which he will celebrate this week.

The annual deficit was $3.1 trillion in 2020 as the government tried to fight the pandemic after it first struck.

The Treasury announced last week that accumulated debt would reach $31 trillion next month.