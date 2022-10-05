Joe Biden leads tributes for Aaron Judge after Yankees superstar hits record-breaking 62nd home run

President Joe Biden led the tribute to Aaron Judge on social media as celebrities, politician and fans praised the Yankees superstar for hitting his 62nd home run.

Judge hit his 62nd homerun of the season on Tuesday-evening, breaking Roger Maris’ American League-record and what some fans consider to be the “clean” standard of baseball.

The 30-year old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas righthander Jesús Tinoco to the front row of left field seats as he started the second game of New York’s day-night doubleheader.

After number 99 took a smooth, powerful swing, he had a wide smile on his face as he rounded the bases and his Yankees teammates poured out of the dugout to celebrate with him. They stayed away from home plate, letting Judge step on it before sharing hugs and high-fives.

Judge’s teammates weren’t the only ones to congratulate the new record holder, however, with many celebrities and high profile figures honoring the six-foot-seven inches, 282-pound outfielder on Twitter.

“Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron’s historic home run number 62! It’s definitely a baseball season to remember,” tweeted Roger Maris Jr, the son of Yankees legend Roger Maris, who was the previous record holder with 61 home runs until Judge tied it against the Toronto Blue Jays last week.

Roger Maris Jr, the son of Yankees legend Roger Maris, who was the previous record holder with 61 home runs until Aaron Judge tied it against the Toronto Blue Jays last week, tweeted the Yankees’ number 99 after overtaking his father’s record

Judge gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. With the home run, Judge set the AL record for home runs in one season, passing Roger Maris

President Joe Biden and Mayor Eric Adams congratulated Judge on Twitter shortly after he set a new MLB record for most home runs in a single season (62 in 161 games)

Judge hits his 62nd home run to break American League home run record in the first inning against Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field

Maris Jr had been in the stands to watch Judge match his father’s record, but was not in the stands with Judge’s mother on Tuesday.

However, he took to social media to hail Judge as the ‘Home Run King’: ‘You are all class and someone who should be respected. For the MULTIPLE of the fans we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!!

“Congratulations @TheJudge44 on home run 62,” President Joe Biden shared on Twitter. “History made, more history to be made.”

‘Number 62! Congratulations to @TheJudge44 – keep making history for New York City,” NYC Mayor Eric Adams posted along with a No. 99 photo.

The Empire State Building had its own celebration of the achievement when it lit up in Yankees pinstripes for 62 seconds in his honor.

“We’re shining 62 seconds in @Yankees pinstripes to celebrate @TheJudge44’s 62nd home run,” the Empire State Building’s social media account said on Twitter, shortly after the Maris’s Texas record was broken.

The Empire State Building was lit up in Yankees blue and white pinstripes for 62 seconds Tuesday night in honor of Judge’s historic achievement

Congratulations @TheJudge44 on number 62! Thank you for giving baseball fans everywhere an exciting season and sending my best for October,” said 42nd U.S. President Bill Clinton in a tweet ahead of the postseason, which begins Friday.

A slew of athletes and sports teams also took to Twitter to congratulate the 6ft 7 slugger.

‘What a thrill to watch Aaron Judge make history…Congratulations!!! 6️⃣2️⃣,” tweeted Paul O’Neill, who won three World Series with the Yankees between 1993 and 2021 before retiring and becoming a YES Network broadcast.

“Congratulations @TheJudge44,” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl LIV champion Patrick Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

Athletes in all American sports, including several Yankees legends, and NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes congratulated Judge on the new MLB milestone on Twitter as soon as he scored

“Congratulations Aaron Judge – the true all-time single-season home run champion!” popular ESPN host Max Kellerman wrote in a tweet.

“It’s hard not to support Aaron Judge…has done everything in 2022 with class and dignity…he’s just what baseball and the @Yankees need,” said former Cubs, Blue Jays and Brewers pitcher Dan Plesac .

“Congratulations on #62…I’m not supposed to advocate for teams or players BUT I’ve gambled for him and I’m not afraid to admit it. #AllRise .62⚾️,” he added.

“Shout out Aaron Judge,” the New York Knicks’ Twitter account shared online after the team’s preseason, 116-97 win over the Detroit Pistons.

“ALL RISE – Congratulations on making history, @TheJudge44,” the Brooklyn Nets tweeted along with a video of point guard Kyrie Irving playing the Yankees No. 99 describes as ‘special’.

Congratulations @TheJudge44 with 62! Postseason next!!!, wrote Derek Jeter, who played his entire 20-year MLB career with the Yankees.

Other influential figures and sports teams in the NYC area also praised the Yankees slugger as tributes pour in on Twitter

Judge’s mother was in the stands to watch Judge end a run of five games without a homer, including Game 1 of the doubleheader when he was 1 for 5 with a single.

Maris’ 61 for the Yankees in 1961 had been exceeded six times before, but all were contaminated by the stench of steroids. Mark McGwire turned 70 for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 and 65 the following year. Barry Bonds hit an MLB record of 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001, and Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs had 66, 65 and 63 over a four-season period from 1998.

McGwire admitted to using banned steroids, while Bonds and Sosa knowingly denied using performance-enhancing drugs. Major League Baseball began testing with penalties for PEDs in 2004, and some fans—perhaps many—have regarded Maris as the legitimate record holder until now.