Joe Biden is slammed for saying the economy is ‘strong as hell’ while eating ICE CREAM in Portland

Joe Biden is facing the ire of conservatives online after he was caught on camera telling a reporter in Portland that the “economy is strong as hell” — while licking a Baskin Robbins ice cream cone.

The president didn’t seem to mind the country’s 8.2 percent inflation and warnings of an impending recession when asked about the US financial situation in an ice cream parlor in Oregon on Saturday.

When asked if he was concerned about the strength of the US dollar amid rising inflation, the president, holding a chocolate chip cone, lightly replied, “I’m not worried about the strength of the dollar. I worry about the rest of the world. Our economy is so strong.’

The US dollar largely serves as a safe-haven investment that sees inflows in times of uncertainty – meaning it will often rise in times of economic turmoil, while others, such as the pound and the euro, fall.

That sentiment was not lost on several pundits and political observers who watched the clip, which has been widely shared since it was shot Sunday afternoon during the head of state’s visit to the notoriously liberal city to review the Democratic Party’s recent legislative achievements on to promote health care.

The bizarre interaction has since gone viral, shared thousands of times, just a day after Biden, 79, was criticized by Republicans for giving unsolicited dating advice to a young teenage girl in California — much to her apparent discomfort — in an interaction that also included.

The altercations, along with a litany of other gaffes in recent months, have opened Biden to political attacks about his age, as well as allegations that the president has failed to address the current economic turmoil, which has fueled inflation and increased Americans’ costs. . of-living see an even worse rise.

The incident was reminiscent of the president’s much-seen fall on the steps of Air Force One in Illinois last May — which itself harks back to an incident last year in Atlanta, where the president tumbled three times over the plane’s steps.

At the time, the head of state – the country’s oldest ever – blamed the leakages on strong gusts of wind.

In recent months, the president has falsely stated that FFirst Lady Biden was Obama’s Vice President – a position he himself held for eight years – and called Vice President Kamala Harris “President”

He has also repeatedly confused countries like Libya and Syria, falsely claiming that inflation in the US is higher “everywhere” during his tenure, as inflation hasn’t seen its highs in nearly half a century and economists warn of the possibility. to an impending recession.

Concerns about the president’s age were first raised during his campaign against former President Donald Trump, and shortly after his election victory in November 2020, Biden suffered a broken foot while playing with his dog, Major.

In November 2021, Biden underwent a colonoscopy and briefly handed over power to Vice President Kamala Harris, making her for a time the first acting female president in U.S. history. Biden took back control after the procedure.

During the surgery, Biden had a small polyp removed on his colon, which was later found to be benign.

His 2019 medical examination revealed that he was taking medications for several common age-related conditions such as elevated cholesterol and mild heart rhythm disorder.

Concerns over his health resurfaced in March 2021, following the fall of Air Force One.

Biden gave a speech about supply chain tightness at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University last month before turning his back on the audience not to shake hands with anyone.

The president probably expected someone to appear next to him at the time, but he just stood on the podium and looked around before wandering off the podium.

Biden had also falsely stated that he had served as a “professor” at the University of Pennsylvania, despite never having taught a class at the school.