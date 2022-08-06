Joe Biden FINALLY tests for COVID seven days after he was re-infected by virus

Joe Biden has finally tested negative for COVID, seven days after contracting a rebound infection from the virus, but says he will remain in isolation for now.

The president, 79, received a negative antigen test result on Saturday, said White House physician Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, in a letter published Saturday.

He won’t leave isolation until he gets a second negative test, probably from a ‘gold standard’ PCR smear.

O’Connor wrote, “The president is still feeling really good. Given his rebound positivity that we reported last Saturday, we have continued daily monitoring.

This morning his SARS-CoV-2 antigen test was negative.

“In great caution, the president will continue his strict isolation measures pending a second negative test as previously described.”

O’Connor gave no indication of when the second test result will be available, but said he would keep White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre informed of further developments.

Biden tested positive for COVID for the first time on July 21. He took Paxlovid antiviral treatment for the condition and tested negative on July 27.

The president then went back to work in the West Wing wearing a face mask.

But he rebounded on July 30, with another positive test result.

The president spent a total of 13 days in isolation in the White House, including seven during his most recent reinfection, before Saturday’s negative test.

He has continued to do official business and says his symptoms have been mild.

Paxlovid – which is made by Pfizer – is feared to cause up to 40 percent COVID re-infection in patients taking it.

Scientists say this is likely because it stops the body from forming its own natural response to a COVID infection, making a patient more vulnerable to rapid reinfection after the disease has initially cleared up.

On Friday, Dr. O’Connor that Biden ‘continues to feel good’.

“His cough has almost completely disappeared,” O’Connor noted in an update on the president’s condition.

Biden appeared via zoom at events this week, including on Wednesday when he attended the first meeting of the Interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, and, on Thursday, when he held a virtual event. with business leaders and union leaders.

He also delivered an evening speech from the White House residence to announce that a US attack had knocked out Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

He has shown minor signs that he is ready to leave the second floor residence of the White House, where he has lived with his dog Commander while he recovers. First lady Jill Biden is in Delaware.

“I wish I was with you in person, honestly,” Biden said during a virtual meeting at the White House on Wednesday. “But I’ll get there.”

But the White House seems to have been planning to host personal events soon.

The White House announced Friday that Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Kentucky on Monday to assess storm damage.

Biden will sign the PACT Act of 2022 in the Rose Garden on Wednesday, the White House announced earlier this week.

The legislation, which expands health care for military veterans exposed to toxic burns, passed the Senate by an overwhelming 86 to 11 vote on Tuesday night. The Chamber is already there.

And on Tuesday he will sign the CHIPS legislation.