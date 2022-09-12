Joe Biden can take the BEAST to the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey

President Biden will be able to take the armored Beast to the Queen’s funeral next week, while ‘lesser’ world leaders will be asked to take the shared bus, as is standard protocol.

Logistical preparations are underway for the largest gathering of foreign dignitaries on British soil since the funeral of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965, and funeral planners fear the gathering of more than 100 kings, queens and heads of state will clog the streets around Westminster Abbey. , where the service will take place on Monday, September 19.

While many world leaders will be asked to run shared buses from an undisclosed location in West London, there will be exceptions for the most prominent – including Biden, according to The British Times.

The Beast, the US president’s $1.5 million Cadillac, shows off night vision cameras, tear gas cannons and 8-inch armor

The doors weigh as much as a Boeing 757 aircraft and the tires are pneumatic runflats, so the vehicle can still drive even when empty. The president can also use a state-of-the-art communications system built into the Beast, which weighs approximately 20,000 pounds.

There is also a secure oxygen system and a supply of the president’s own blood in case of an emergency.

The vehicle is built to withstand chemical and biological attacks, as well as bullets and explosions, and the chassis is said to be ‘indestructible’ in effect.

The windows would be 3 inches thick, while the steel-and-ceramic armor would be 8 inches thick.

For security reasons, several others, including President Macron of France, President Herzog of Israel and Emperor Naruhito of Japan, will likely have their own transportation.

All countries that have diplomatic relations with the UK will be asked to have a representative on the service, although the delegations will be smaller than usual. All countries have been told that their maximum allocation of seats is limited to the head of state or representative plus their partner.

Buckingham Palace issued a personal invitation to the first pair late Saturday night and the Bidens accepted it on Sunday.

The guest list is not yet final, but despite the war with Ukraine, it is expected that Russia will be represented by its ambassador and that North Korea will also be represented, according to The Times.

It remains unclear whether other presidents will attend the funeral service, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

The palace could issue personal invitations to anyone it chooses, but has not said whether there will be invitations to Donald and Melania Trump, Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. and Laura Bush, or Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The offices of Trump, Obama and Clinton did not respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The White House confirmed that only President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had been invited to the Queen’s funeral next week and that there was no request for an official US delegation.

Trump and Obama were both guests of The Queen for lavish white-tie state dinners at Buckingham Palace.

Trump met the Queen twice as president, first at Windsor Castle for tea in 2018 and then on a full state visit the following year.

The Obamas received a rare invitation to sleep at Buckingham Palace during their 2011 state visit to Britain.

Bush was the last president to receive the Queen in America when he held a state dinner for her at the White House in May 2007.

And Biden was the last president to meet her, when he and Jill had tea with the monarch at Windsor Castle in June 2021.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday the invitation came late Saturday night from the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Department and Biden formally accepted it on Sunday morning.

“The invitation to the US government was only for the President and the First Lady,” she told reporters on Air Force One as the president traveled to Boston.

She declined to say whether former presidents or famous Americans had been invited to the funeral of the 96-year-old monarch, who died Thursday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

“As for the invitations, I refer you to the UK, their government, on that protocol,” she notes.

It is not uncommon for former presidents to attend state funerals for world leaders.

Four presidents attended Nelson Mandela’s funeral in 2013, then-President Obama, W. Bush, Clinton and Jimmy Carter. Bush drove to South Africa on Air Force One with Obama.

Biden had said on Friday that he planned to attend the Queen’s funeral, even though details had not yet been worked out.

“I don’t know the details yet, but I’m going,” he said.

The White House announced this weekend that the president and first lady will leave for the UK on Saturday.

The funeral will take place on Monday at Westminister Abbey. King Charles III is expected to receive world leaders for a reception at Buckingham Palace the night before the service.

Jean-Pierre said she was not sure if Biden would meet new British Prime Minister Liz Truss or other officials during his trip, noting details are still being worked out. She also said Biden will attend the United Nations General Assembly, which begins in New York on Monday, September 19 — the same day as the Queen’s funeral.

While in London, Biden will likely stay at the US ambassador’s residence, the traditional place for presidents to rest their weary heads. Winfield House is a 35 bedroom residence on 12 acres in the middle of London.

But he may have to trade President Beast for a bus to pay tribute to the late monarch.

The palace has asked world leaders not to use their own official cars for the funeral service, but instead be brought in by bus from a West London location, Politics reported.

The news channel quoted information from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) that also warned world leaders to take commercial flights whenever possible and that they cannot use helicopters to travel around the UK.