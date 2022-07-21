JOE BERNSTEIN: Dele Alli’s latest gaffe epitomises the malaise affecting him and Everton

Dele Alli’s miss of the century contender for Everton against MLS side Minnesota United is another low for a one-time teenage star now in danger of being washed ashore at 26.

Even the most technically handicapped park player would have tapped home without pressure from a few yards in the center of the goal.

Instead, the former England man couldn’t get his feet in order and fell in shame as the ball dribbled wide, leaving teammate Mason Holgate – who had crossed over – with his hands on his head in horror.

Dele Alli has struggled in an Everton shirt since he came free from Tottenham in January

The midfielder missed an open goal by just inches against Minnesota United

Somehow, Ronnie Rosenthal laughed after being mocked for years about his own infamous missed nanny from Liverpool.

Dele’s latest gaffe epitomizes the malaise that afflicts him and Everton. The Merseysiders were a disaster in the American Midwest, beating 4-0 by modest opposition to Frank Lampard saying with gritted teeth, “It’s given me a lot to think about.”

For Dele, the drop from the 2018 World Cup semi-finals was sharp. There were claims that launching a clothing line diverted attention from his football. He had the unpleasant experience of his house being robbed by intruders with knives.

Spurs let him go to Everton in January without asking a penny in advance, but even at £0 it wasn’t a bargain. Lampard only started him once every four months last season. So far, the tour of America has left a stench.

Worryingly for Lampard, Dele is just one of many problems ahead of the new season. This summer Everton lost talisman Richarlison to Spurs and only got one player, James Tarkowski, out. If Tarkowski left Burnley hoping his battle against relegation was over, he might be in for a nasty shock.

Alli started just one game in four months last season as he continues to look for form

Lampard knows it’s serious. “The players need to understand that we were in a relegation battle for much of last season,” he said.

“We were in that fight for a reason and if we don’t want to get into that situation again, they have to be better and I better.”

It won’t be an easy fix. Everton has already financially committed to building a new stadium and had to adjust their operations after Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov, who had sponsorship ties with the club, froze his funds over the war in Ukraine.

While Lampard wants to add, other clubs are looking at remaining assets, such as Anthony Gordon and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

After heavy defeats in America, the reaction of Everton’s fan base will be interesting when they return to England and play their next game against Blackpool on Sunday. Some won’t be long with protests planned for Goodison on Saturday.

Frank Lampard has a huge task on his hands if he is to lead Everton to a successful season

Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath, who was part of the last Everton squad to win the league title in 1987, urged the board to support Lampard.

“Frank needs reinforcements after the loss of Richarlison,” he said. “If that experience of just escaping the drop doesn’t stimulate the players and the board, then I don’t know what will.”

Everton are up front to the core and have been associated with many strikers, from Bruges’ Charles De Ketelaere to Chelsea’s Armando Broja and Inter Milan veteran Edin Dzeko.

Until someone signs, the fear will increase. They clearly cannot rely on Dele to convert opportunities – however close to the target.