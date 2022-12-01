Joe and Jill Biden light national Christmas tree before heading out for cozy dinner with the Macrons

<!–

The day before the full splendor of a state banquet, the Bidens ducked out of the White House for a casual dinner with the French president and his wife at a Washington restaurant.

They chose Fiola Mare, an Italian spot on Georgetown’s waterfront, for the rendezvous.

On Thursday night, President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte will host the first Bidens-era state dinner at the White House — complete with 200 lobsters and Napa Valley wine.

Macron gets the full job, starting Wednesday with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, then discusses space cooperation with the vice president at NASA headquarters in Washington.

He will head to the White House on Thursday for Oval Office talks and a joint press conference.

Compared to Macron’s uneasy relationship with President Donald Trump, the events offer a carefully choreographed portrayal of transatlantic togetherness.

President Joe Biden and the first lady lit the national Christmas tree on Wednesday night

President Emmanuel Macron holds a baguette as he speaks at a reception honoring the French community in the US, at the French Embassy in Washington during his visit

But the French president signaled that things would not be smooth sailing, expressing concerns about how Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act will funnel billions of dollars to American companies.

“This is super aggressive for our business people,” he was heard telling guests over lunch on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Bidens marked an age-old American tradition by leading the lighting of the national Christmas tree at the White House.

“Five four three two one!” said Biden, leading the crowd in a countdown before the tree was ablaze.

After lighting the tree, the Bidens left the White House for their dinner with the Macrons

The tree is in the Ellipse near the White House. President Calvin Coolidge participated in the first tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse in 1923

Hunter Biden, son Beau and wife Melissa Cohen were among the guests

The first pair was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff

The president was joined by first lady Jill and host LL Cool J as the celebratory crowd braved damp, cold weather.

He made brief remarks about American unity and promise, ending effusively as Jill blew out a kiss: “From the family to you, Merry Christmas, America!”

The tradition dates back to 1923, when President Calvin Coolidge walked from the White House to the Ellipse to light a 50-foot-tall fir tree decorated with 2,500 electric lights in red, white, and green, as a local chorus and quartet of the US Marine Band. executed. The enlightenment ceremony is performed year after year and draws thousands to Washington, with a few exceptions during times of war and national tragedy.

Yolanda Adams, left, LL Cool J and Ariana DeBose perform after President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden light the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, near the White House

The current 27-foot white spruce was planted last year.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Lord Doug Emhoff joined the Bidens to watch some of the evening’s musical performances.

In 2020, due to health concerns due to COVID-19, the lighting did not have a live audience. Following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, President Lyndon Johnson postponed the ceremony to days before Christmas as the nation observed a thirty-day period of national mourning. And the tradition was interrupted from 1941 to 1945 during World War II.

CBS will broadcast the tree-lighting ceremony on the evening of December 18, a week before Christmas.

This year’s ceremony included performances by the US Marine Band, Ariana DeBose, Shania Twain, the Estefans and others.