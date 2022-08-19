Jodie Whittaker ‘will celebrate former Time Lords by wearing their outfits in her Doctor Who finale’

Jodie Whittaker will reportedly pay tribute to former Time Lords by wearing their iconic outfits in her latest episode of Doctor Who.

The 40-year-old actress will bid farewell to the iconic role on the BBC’s centennial episode in October, making way for Ncuti Gatwa as the 14th Doctor, but not before David Tennant reprises his role for three specials next year.

A source told the mirror“Having Jodie – and a few others – wear some of the most beloved items in the doctors’ wardrobe over the past few decades seems like a fitting and perfect way to celebrate the BBC’s 100th anniversary.”

‘She will be wearing the most beloved items of the past decades!’ Jodie Whittaker will reportedly pay tribute to former Time Lords by wearing their iconic outfits in her latest episode of Doctor Who

Time Lord Tom Baker’s striped scarf from the 1970s is reportedly making its comeback, as is a celery sprig worn by Peter Davison from the 1980s.

Checkered trousers, made famous by Patrick Troughton, the 1963 debut doctor, would be included, along with Sylvester McCoy’s late 80s question mark jersey.

Finally, David Tennant’s brown-and-blue tie from the late 00s will also be worn by Jodie, it was claimed.

MailOnline has contacted the BBC for comment.

Throwback: Time Lord Tom Baker’s (pictured in 1979) 1970s striped scarf is reportedly making its comeback, as is a celery sprig worn by Peter Davison from the 1980s episodes

Iconic: Plaid pants famously made by Patrick Troughton (left), the debut Doctor in 1963, are believed to be included, along with Sylvester McCoy’s (right, in 1987) question mark jersey

It comes after Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies revealed that Jodie’s farewell is “full of surprises.”

The writer will return to the sci-fi series for its 60th anniversary in 2023, but early viewers will bid farewell to Jodie in a 90-minute special written by current boss Chris Chibnall, which will air in October.

Speaking on The One Show, Russell revealed that he’s already seen the ‘epic’ episode where Jodie will regenerate in the next incarnation of The Doctor, with the episode airing in October as part of the BBC’s Centenerary celebrations.

During the interview, hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas tried to give Russell details about Who’s Diamond Anniversary next year, but he kept tight-lipped.

Comeback: A source said: ‘It seems an appropriate and perfect way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the BBC’ (Peter Davison pictured in 1981)

Doctor: Finally, David Tennant’s brown-and-blue tie from the late 00s will also be worn by Jodie, it’s claimed (pictured with Billie Piper in 2005)

Instead, the It’s A Sin writer hinted at what fans can expect from Chibnall’s swan song, which will see the return of iconic villain The Master Sacha Dhawan and classic companions Ace (Sophie Aldred) and Tegan Jovanka (Janet Fielding).

He said, ‘Has anyone ever come on The One Show and given away a spoiler? I honestly can’t say because what’s coming up this October is the farewell to Jodie Whittaker. So I feel like I’m ramping it up a bit.”

“I love Jodie, and I saw the finished version of it two days ago. It’s a 90 minute epic, it’s fantastic. So that’s wonderful with lots of surprises and I’m going quiet!’

Russell also briefly spoke about his plans for the big anniversary of Who next year, which will see fan favorites David Tennant and Catherine Tate return as the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble, respectively.

Neil Patrick Harris, who starred in Russell’s acclaimed drama It’s A Sin, has also joined the cast, alongside Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney.

Having written Jodie’s epic closing episode after taking over the role of Who’s showrunner in 2017, Chibnall previously hinted that Ace and Tegan “will help the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one massive story. ‘

A broadcast date for the episode has yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to air around the BBC’s 100th anniversary on October 18.