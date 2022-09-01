Jodie Turner-Smith wows in a colourful gown at the Riget Exodus (premiere in Venice

Jodie Turner-Smith and Alessandra Ambrosio both radiated elegance on Thursday as they graced the red carpet of the premiere of Riget Exodus (The Kingdom Exodus) during day two of the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

British actress Jodie, 35, looked ravishing in a multicolored dress with a dramatic train embellished with a string of sparkling diamonds.

Meanwhile, supermodel Alessandra, 41, caused a storm in a bejeweled number that hugged every inch of her incredible figure.

Venice Film Festival 2022: Jodie Turner-Smith (left) in a multicolored dramatic train gown as she joined supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio (right) at the premiere of Riget Exodus (The Kingdom Exodus) on Thursday

Jodie showed off her toned arms as she donned the classy dress that accentuated her incredible hourglass figure as she posed for the cameras.

The actress opted for a glamorous makeup look with a metallic sheen as she wore her raven locks in a 1920s-inspired wave.

She completed the ensemble with a diamond choker and dangling earrings while wearing a chic lavender clutch.

Wowza: Jodie showed off her toned arms while donning the stylish dress that accentuated her incredible hourglass figure

Dramatic: The dress had a dramatic train that caught the eye during the glitzy event

Sparkles: She completed the ensemble with a diamond choker and dangling earrings while wearing a chic lavender clutch

Glamor pussy: The actress opted for a glamorous makeup look with a metallic sheen, as she wore her raven locks in a 1920s-inspired wave

Alessandra caused a storm in the ensemble, which was embellished in blue with sequins and metallic fringes.

The cleavage-enhancing bustier showed off her ample assets as she carried the color story of the dress into her accessories.

The Brazilian model opted for blue crystal earrings and a matching pendant while accentuating her natural beauty with a smokey eye and glossy lip.

Say cheese: The voluminous train turned heads and Jodie posed from behind for the cameras

Peachy: Jodie turned to show off her peachy bum before slipping into the event

Unbelievable: Jodie beamed as she stepped onto the red carpet for the screening

Spooky: The horror series is a sequel to the 90s series and is again directed by Danish director Lars Von Trier and follows the ghostly events in a hospital in Copenhagen

The stunner let her luscious locks fall in voluminous curls to her shoulders as she slipped her feet on towering silver heels.

The horror series is a sequel to the 1990s series and is again directed by Danish director Lars Von Trier and follows the haunted goings on in a hospital in Copenhagen.

The official synopsis reads: ‘A vast organism of flesh and blood has materialized in the chambers and corridors of the Kingdom. On a dark and stormy night, sleepwalking Karen senses something is wrong and travels to The Kingdom to seek answers. Upon her arrival, she discovers that the hospital is suffering and that she is the only one who can free the Kingdom from its torment.”

Fabulous: The cleavage-enhancing bustier showed off her lavish assets as she carried the color story of the dress into her accessories

stunner: The Brazilian model opted for blue crystal earrings and a matching pendant while accentuating her natural beauty with a smokey eye and glossy lip

‘At the same time, Swedish doctor Helmer Junior is newly employed by The Kingdom. He soon begins to feel a derogatory attitude from his Danish colleagues. As a Swede, he sets foot on the ground and launches new approaches in the department, such as total gender neutrality, with near-fatal consequences’.

“But evil stands in the way with even greater and more gruesome plans. The time has come, it is going to happen: Exodus. It is now that the ghosts surrounding the hospital will be divided into light and dark, and the gate will be located and opened.”

‘It is now that the air must be cleared of the great herd that never sleeps. When good men, who no doubt master science and state-of-the-art technology, fail, and even the gatekeeper himself becomes too weak, it’s up to Karen to carry the seemingly impossible task through battle with pride and stupidity.

“Now, more than ever, we must all be ready to take good with evil, for the gates to the Kingdom are opening again.”

Model: The stunner let her luscious locks fall in voluminous curls to her shoulders as she slipped her feet into towering silver heels

Stars: The horror stars (LR) Nicolas Bro, Bodil Jorgensen, Ida Engvoll and Nikolaj Lie Kaas also attended the glitzy evening

The Venice Film Festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It will last until September 10 when there will be a closing ceremony.