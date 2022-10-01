Jodie Turner-Smith Shows Off Her Impeccable Style In Triple Denim Ensemble At NY Film Festival

<!–

Jodie Turner-Smith showed off her impeccable sense of style on Friday at the opening night of the New York Film Festival.

The actress, 35, donned a quirky triple denim ensemble that consisted of jeans, a jacket and an overshirt.

She ramped up her height in a pair of black stilettos as she posed up a storm at the Tavern on the Green event.

Jodie has a black leather cap, stylish aviator glasses and a small chic handbag.

The Queen & Slim actress looked radiant as she opted for a smoky purple eyeshadow look paired with a dark lipstick.

Earlier in the evening, Jodie turned heads in a gorgeous busty dress as she attended the White Noise opening night premiere.

Stylish: She increased her height in a pair of black stilettos as she posed up a storm at the event at Tavern on the Green

Stunning: Raffey Cassidy flashed her toned abs in a red plaid combo and white heels

Gorgeous: May Rose Nivola and Emily Mortimer looked effortlessly chic while beaming for a photo

Looking good: Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson put on a stylish show at the afterparty

The British-born star shone in the dramatic number with an extremely bold plunging neckline and cut-out details across her midriff.

Jodie further added to her glamorous look by wearing a dramatic bow around her neck.

The Queen & Slim actress wore a pair of diamond-encrusted earrings and several rings with statement pieces.

Shining bright: The 36-year-old actress shone in the dramatic number with an extremely bold plunging neckline and cut-out details

Not featured on the outing was her nearly three-year-old husband, actor Joshua Jackson, as they have a daughter together who was born in April 2020.

It’s undoubtedly an exciting time as it was announced earlier this month that she would be joining the new Star Wars TV series The Acolyt.

According to Deadline, the actress is currently finalizing a deal to join Amandla Stenberg in the series — with no details yet being released about any of the characters.

Lineup: (L-R) David Heyman, Danny Elfman, Lars Eidinger, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, May Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sam Nivola, Raffey Cassidy, Don Cheadle and Adam Driver

The show was first announced in April 2020, when director Leslye Headland came on board to direct the series.

It was described as “a female-focused series set in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects.”

The project will be shot in London later this year. with Amandla the only confirmed star to date.