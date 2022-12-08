Jodie Turner-Smith reveals she was secretly pregnant when she first moved to LA

Jodie Turner-Smith has revealed that she was secretly pregnant and married to husband Joshua Jackson when she first moved to LA early in her career.

The British actress, 36, made the candid revelation in a new interview with Bustle, where she stunned in accompanying snaps.

Jodie shared how the secrets made her feel “vulnerable” at the time – later praising 44-year-old actor Joshua for supporting her so she can have a successful career and become a mother.

Jackson got into a relationship with the actress-model in 2018, two years after ending his 10-year relationship with actress Diane Kruger.

The couple tied the knot in December 2019 before welcoming their first child – daughter Janie – about five months later.

She told Bustle about her early career and personal life, “When I came on the scene, I was secretly married and secretly pregnant…I mean, it was literally the most vulnerable time.”

On Joshua balancing her motherhood and her career, she added, “Historically, women have always been asked to choose between being great mothers and being good at their careers.

“Josh always tried to insist that I would always have all the support I needed so that I could do both.”

Joshua and Jodie were first seen holding hands in November 2018, just a month after they “got all over each other” at Usher’s 40th birthday party, according to US Weekly.

Insiders described the lovebirds as “super in love and staring into each other’s eyes as they danced the night away together.”

Weeks later, they also celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Nicaragua; Joshua gushed about his vacation to the Central American country as he shared a video of him spending time with professional surfer Kevin Cortez on his Instagram page.

During her extensive interview with Bustle, she also spoke about people having the right to influence celebrity lives.

She explained, “I think if you create characters that people love, and you create art that people love, then it belongs to everyone.

“And then people sort of interpret that as if you belong to everyone, and in a way, part of you does too, but you’re also human. You don’t belong to anyone else.’

On not letting her career choices influence her daughter, she added, “I think it comes in the end, I accept the thorns that come with the rose.” I accept them for me. I will not accept them for my daughter.’

It comes after Jodie looked nothing short of sensational on Monday night as she donned four incredible outfits to host the British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5, presented by Diet Coke.

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.

The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.

The Model of the Year Award recognizes the global impact of a model who has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk.

Nominees included Adut Akech, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse – with Bella Hadid taking the award.

Designer of the Year nominees included Demna for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada – and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino went home.

In the running for the Independent British Brand Award were Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner.

Nominees for the BFC Foundation Award were Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, SSDaley and Wales Bonner.

Burberry was recognized for its significant innovation and experimentation within the Metaverse World over the past 12 months and for pushing boundaries to demonstrate excellence in this space.