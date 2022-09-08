Jodie Turner-Smith nails off-duty chic while sporting a pink Adidas x Gucci jumpsuit in Venice

<!–

She worked her red carpet magic this week at the Venice Film Festival.

And Jodie Turner-Smith, 36, looked just as chic in an off-duty ensemble on Thursday as she headed to the city’s airport.

Staying comfortable yet stylish, The Last Ship actress opted for a bubblegum pink jumpsuit from the Adidas x Gucci collection.

The all-in-one, which retails for £1350, featured a form-fitting waist design, a center zip and a three-stripe lining.

And to maintain the continuity of the brand, Jodie added a pair of mustard Adidas sneakers – with a Gucci crossbody bag on her hip.

The actress upped the glitz with a collection of chunky silver necklaces, paired with a matching bracelet and metallic gold watch,

She added oversized glasses with metal frames – she completed the look with pink nails to match the outfit.

Jodie has spent the week at the 79th Venice Film Festival, which comes to a close on Saturday — and saw a slew of A-listers head to town for a star-packed week and a half.

And her departure comes just a day after it was announced that the actress would be joining the new Star Wars TV series The Acolyt.

According to Deadlinethe actress is currently finalizing a deal to join Amandla Stenberg in the series – with no details yet being released about any of the characters.

The show was first announced in April 2020, when director Leslye Headland came on board to direct the series.

It was described as “a female-focused series set in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects.”

The project will start filming in London later this year. with Amandla the only confirmed star to date.