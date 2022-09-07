Jodie Turner-Smith joins the new Star Wars series The Acolyte for creator Leslye Headland

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nearly two years after it was first announced, the new Star Wars TV series The Acolyte has a new cast member, Jodie Turner-Smith.

The 35-year-old actress is finalizing a deal to star in the series with Amandla Stenberg, via Deadline.

Stenberg joined the series in December, although no details have surfaced about her character or Turner-Smith’s character.

New Role: Nearly two years after it was first announced, the new Star Wars TV series The Acolyte has a new cast member, Jodie Turner-Smith; seen on August 31 in Venice

The show was first announced in April 2020, when Headland came on board to run the show.

It was described as “a female-focused series set in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects.”

Disney officially announced the project in December 2020, describing The Acolyte as “a mystery thriller that takes viewers to a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark forces in the final days of the High Republic era.”

New addition: The 35-year-old actress is finalizing a deal to join Amandla Stenberg in the series via Deadline

Announced: Disney officially announced the project in December 2020, describing The Acolyte as “a mystery thriller that takes viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark forces in the final days of the High Republic era.”

The High Republic era in Star Wars lore takes place about 200 years before the Skywalker era in the original Star Wars movies.

The High Republic era was largely a time of peace, where the Jedi order thrived and believed that the Sith had been extinct for centuries.

The Acolyte title most likely refers to The Acolyte Program, a government program designed to find Force-prone youths to become Sith Acolytes for the Galactic Empire, training under a Sith Lord.

Era: The High Republic Era in Star Wars Stories is set about 200 years before the Skywalker era in the original Star Wars movies; seen Monday in Venice

Production on The Acolyte is slated to begin in London in late autumn, although it’s unclear when they’re looking at release.

Headland will create the series and serve as executive producer, although no further details have been given for the creative staff.

Headland is also known as a director, with both roles (Bachelorette, Sleeping With Other People) and TV (Russian Doll, Single Drunk Female) to her credit.

Production: Production on The Acolyte is slated to begin in London in late fall, although it’s unclear when they’re looking at release; seen sunday in venice

It’s unclear whether Headland will direct the pilot episode or other episodes in the show’s first season.

Turner-Smith received rave reviews for playing Queen in 2019’s Queen & Slim, alongside Daniel Kaluuya.

She also starred in Amazon’s Without Remorse with Michael B. Jordan and played the title character in AMC’s miniseries Anne Boleyn, and will next be seen in Murder Mystery 2 and The Independent.

Raves: Turner-Smith received rave reviews for playing Queen in 2019’s Queen & Slim, alongside Daniel Kaluuya; seen sunday in venice