Jodie Turner-Smith flashes her washboard abs at the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week

Entertainment
By Merry
Jodie Turner-Smith shows off her washboard abs in an edgy denim jacket and leather miniskirt at the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week

By Chloe-lee Longhetti For Mailonline

Published: 19:37, September 23, 2022 | Updated: 20:21, September 23, 2022

Jodie Turner-Smith made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

The actress, 36, flashed her washboard abs in an edgy embellished denim jacket that she teamed with a leather mini skirt and thigh-high boots.

Jodie, who is married to Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson, joined Romeo Beckham’s ex, Mia Regan, on the show for the Italian fashion house.

Cut a stylish figure: Jodie Turner-Smith showed off her washboard abs in an edgy denim jacket and leather miniskirt during the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week on Friday
Jodie looked fabulous in her cropped jacket, with an embellished design across the bust and sleeves.

She paired her outfit with a pair of layered necklaces and rings and wore a pink buzzcut.

She also carried a white leather Gucci handbag under her arm.

Posing: She appeared in good spirits posing with disability activist and writer, Sinéad Burke, 32
Ashley Graham flashes her tummy in a purple bikini
Runway: Gucci presented its 'twinsburg' collection
Concept: Twin models and matching outfits dominated the catwalk
Rubbing shoulders: Jodie ran into Salma Hayek's businessman, François-Henri Pinault, at the event. He is the CEO of Kering - the parent company of luxury brands such as Gucci
She appeared in good spirits posing with disability activist and writer, Sinéad Burke, 32, who looked chic in a green dress and handbag.

Romeo Beckham’s model ex, Mia Regan, was also present at the fashion show.

Mia, 19, opted for a sporty luxe look with a pink striped romper from the Adidas x Gucci collaboration.

Familiar face: Also present at the fashion show was Romeo Beckham's ex-model, Mia Regan
Fashion Elite: Other familiar faces at the event included fashion influencer Leonie Hanne, 34, British Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful, 50
Mia wore her short blond locks and in tousled curls and had white sunglasses on her head.

She completed her look with long white socks and a pair of yellow and red Adidas sneakers.

Other familiar faces at the event included fashion influencer Leonie Hanne, 34, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, 50, model Caroline Duar, 27, and Julia Garner, 28, and Mark Foster.

Front row: Julia Garner, 28, and Mark Foster sat in the front row for the fashion showcase, on the third day of Milan Fashion Week
