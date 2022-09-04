Jodie Turner-Smith exudes elegance at The Whale premiere during the Venice Film Festival 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jodie Turner-Smith radiated elegance as she graced the red carpet at the premiere of The Whale at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.

The British actress, 35, looked incredible in a form-fitting blue dress, complete with a long, dramatic cape.

The modified Harbison look featured a crew neck — ending just below her bust — while adding a yellow and black bandeau top over her plunging neckline.

Stunning: Jodie Turner-Smith, 35, exuded elegance as she graced the red carpet at the premiere of The Whale at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday

Jodie’s train had a black underline with matching sequins and dramatic puff sleeves that hung over her shoulders.

The actress kept chic with attached elbow-length satin gloves, accessory with a chunky diamond bracelet and matching jewelry pendant necklace.

Jodie went full glamor for her makeup look with a yellow shadow on the inner corner of her eye and a black cat eyeliner look.

Perfection: The custom Harbison look featured a crew neck — ending just below her bust — while adding a yellow and black bandeau top over her plunging neckline

Chic: The custom Harbison look featured a crew neck — ending just below her bust — while adding a yellow and black bandeau top over her plunging neckline.

Sparkles: The actress kept chic with attached elbow-length satin gloves, accessory with a chunky diamond bracelet and matching jewelry pendant necklace

The Whale: The psychological drama is directed by Darren Aronofsky and stars Brendan Fraser (pictured) as a professor struggling with obesity

She wore her hair short in a 1920s-inspired wave that shone the beauty as she made her way down the red carpet.

The psychological drama is directed by Darren Aronofsky and stars Brendan Fraser alongside Sadie Sink from Stranger Things.

The film reportedly received an eight-minute standing ovation on its first showing — with the applause sparked when Brendan’s name appeared in the credits, the report said. The independent.

Radiant: Jodie seemed to be in her element as she posed for photographers

One Look: She went full of glam for her makeup look with a yellow shadow on the inner corner of her eye and a black cat eyeliner look

Brave: Brendan neatly undressed in a black suit as he stepped onto the red carpet

The actor smartly stripped down in a black suit as he took to the red carpet with his cast mates – posing for snaps alongside director Darren and his fellow colleagues.

The official synopsis reads: “A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.”

It marks Brendan’s first starring role in a movie since 2013’s straight-to-DVD thriller Breakout, leading many fans to believe this is his comeback.