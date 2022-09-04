Jodie Turner-Smith and Irina Shayk look incredible at a British Vogue party in Venice

<!–

Jodie Turner-Smith and Irina Shayk looked stunning as they attended a British Vogue party with Cartier at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The 35-year-old actress stood out from the crowd in a turquoise dress as she posed for a sizzling photo during the lavish event.

She increased her height with a pair of matching fluffy heels and carried a quirky gold handbag.

Jodie wore several gold chains around her neck and sported a smokey eye makeup look.

The star is currently promoting her new film White Noise, an adaptation of American novelist Don DeLillo’s best-selling 1985 novel.

Meanwhile, Irina flashed her toned abs in a sheer black top, along with pants and shiny shoes.

The Russian model, 36, straightened her brunette locks while opting for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features.

Stunning: The actress, 35, stood out from the crowd in a turquoise dress as she posed for a sizzling photo at the lavish event

Stunning: Charitha Chandran of Bridgerton cut a glamorous figure in a satin champagne dress and accessory with a stylish headpiece

Stunning: Neelam Gill looked sensational in a sparkly black dress hugging her boyfriend Charithra

Looks good: The actress then posed for a photo with Michiel Steur., vice president of British Vogue

Charitha Chandran of Bridgerton cut a glamorous figure in a champagne satin gown and accessory with a stylish headpiece.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Beauty: Sophia Brown turned heads in a form-fitting leather dress, paired with a pair of yellow heels

Work it: Candice Lake puts on a very leggy show in a dazzling gold mini dress and shows off her stuff in a pair of matching heels

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers alongside directors seeking confirmation and above all talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It will last until September 10 when there will be a closing ceremony.