Jodie Turner cuts an elegant figure in a white ruffled gown at the Venice Film Festival

Jodie Turner cut an elegant figure in a white maxi dress when she arrived Monday at the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice Film Festival.

The British actress, 35, looked stunning in the ruffled cut dress that showed off her slim waist.

She turned up the heat in a pair of dazzling teardrop silver earrings and some chunky eye-catching rings.

The star elevated her body in a pair of platform-matched heels while her tiered skirt fell just above.

Jodie carried her personal belongings in a chic matching bag with a gold chain strap.

The actress smoothed her short brunette locks to the side while donning a glamorous makeup palette.

Jodie beamed as she waved to fans as she exited the luxury boat taxi and posed for cameras.

The 79th annual Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday in the historic Italian city with White Noise as the curtain for the event.

The Venice Film Festival annually attracts the biggest stars to the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

And Don’t Worry Darling, which premieres tonight, has certainly been a long time coming, with the drama starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as the protagonists.

Set in the 1950s, the film follows a housewife (Pugh) whose husband (Styles) relocates them to a utopian community for his new business.

She begins to worry that her husband and his company are hiding terrible secrets as her life is turned upside down.

The cast also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons and Dita Von Teese.

Jodie carried her personal belongings in a chic matching bag with a gold chain strap