Jodie Sweetin marries beau Mescal Wasilewski during intimate ceremony in Malibu

Jodie Sweetin’s house is getting fuller.

The Full House actress, 40, said “I do” to her longtime beau, Mescal Wasilewski, on Saturday at a small ceremony at a private home in Malibu.

The blushing bride was joined by her two daughters, Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11, as she and her clinical social worker exchanged vows in a small backyard ceremony as friends and family watched.

Guests included Full House co-stars John Stamos, 58, Candace Cameron Bure, 46, and Andrea Barber, 46, according to PEOPLE.

I do: Jodie Sweetin, 40, said ‘I do’ to Mescal Wasilewski at an intimate ceremony in Malibu Saturday / Pictured February 2022

The couple met through friends and hit it off, starting a long-distance relationship in 2017.

They had their first date on a concert date in Brooklyn, where sparks quickly flew between them.

“You and I created the kind of love I thought didn’t exist. Kind, honest, gentle, vulnerable, full of adventures and has no expectations of perfection. We’re just going to BE together. I couldn’t love you anymore,” the beauty wrote on their three-year anniversary.

Long Distance: The couple met in 2017 through mutual friends and had a long-distance relationship between New York and LA for several years before the clinical social worker moved to the West Coast in 2020

The pair continued to commute between Los Angeles and New York until 2020, when Mescal took a leap of faith and moved to the West Coast.

They got engaged in January this year.

This is the fourth marriage for the actress best known as Stephanie Tanner in the hit 90s sitcom.

She’s walked down the aisle three times already. First to Shaun Holguin, whom she was married to between 2002 and 2006, before marrying Cody Herpin in 2007.

Engaged: The couple got engaged in January this year, a week after Jodie’s Full House co-star Bob Saget died / Pictured in November 2021

During their three-year marriage, she and Herpin welcomed daughter Zoie, 13.

She later married Morty Coyle, the father of her 11-year-old girl Beatrix, in 2012, before divorcing four years later.

In her memoir, unSweetined, the former child star shares details about the drug and alcohol addiction she developed after Full House ended in 1995.

Bright future: Now happily married, the star can look forward to a bright future with the man she called her ‘safe place’, ‘partner’ and ‘best friend’ / Pictured in January 2022

She became sober in 2008 and graduated as a drug and alcohol counselor.

Jodie reprized the role of Stephanie for the Fuller House reboot that reunited her with most of her on-screen family, including Bob Saget, who died a week before accepting Mescal’s proposal.

Now happily married, the Just Swipe star can look forward to a bright future with the man she called her “safe place,” “partner” and “best friend.”