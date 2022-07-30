Jodie Kidd cosies up to fiancé Joseph Bates at lavish Goodwood Festival in Chichester

Jodie Kidd and her fiancé Joseph Bates put on a much-loved show at the lavish Goodwood Festival in Chichester on Saturday.

The 43-year-old model got a summer chic look in an airy dress with a floral print and pink and orange accents.

Jodie stood out from the crowd as she posed a storm in the one-shoulder sundress, which accentuated her incredible figure.

She paired the vibrant look with a white clutch and a pair of contrasting green sandals.

The blonde bombshell made sure to match all the elements of her outfit when she adorned a pair of bright green earrings to match her sandals.

To complete the look, she opted for a smokey eyeshadow palette along with a nude lip and styled her hair in an elegant up-do.

Her fiancé Joseph looked race-ready in a pretty blue suit as he posed for several photos with his soon-to-be wife.

Joseph rocked a matching blue tailored suit along with a contrasting red tie, white shirt, and a pair of smart black loafers.

As they waited for the race to start, the couple looked very cozy as they posed for a variety of punched snaps, wrapping their arms around each other.

Earlier this year, Jodie revealed that her fiancé Joseph asked the question in Paris – while she was in the bath.

In January, she revealed details of last November’s proposal, describing it as “private, fun and different.”

She said Hello! magazine: “I thought he was bending over to chat with me, but all of a sudden he came out with it.

‘I was a little shocked. I just said, “Oh my god!” But it couldn’t have been a better moment.

“I think it would have been cliché in a restaurant. But this was private, fun and different.’

Her ex-Royal Marine partner told how he had been planning the proposal for some time.

“I kept thinking, ‘Shall I do it now? Is this the right place?’ I wanted it to be private, but I kind of have an ad-libbed,” he admitted.

The couple, who began dating in 2017, are planning a wedding on a friend’s property in the West Country, but haven’t confirmed a date yet.

It will be Joseph’s first marriage and Jodie’s third.

She married her first husband Aidan Butler in 2005, but the marriage ended 18 months later.

The television personality has a 10-year-old son, Indio, from her relationship with Argentine polo player Andrea Vianini, from whom she split in 2013.

She then married David Blakeley. The couple split in January 2015 after four months of marriage.