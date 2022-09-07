Jodie Comer looks worlds away from her usual glamorous self in The End We Start From

<!–

Jodie Comer looks very different from her usual glamorous self in the first look at her new role in the high-stakes dystopian drama The End We Start From.

The 29-year-old actress plays a new mother who gets caught up in the devastating floods that engulf the city of London.

In a recently released image from the film, Jodie is wrapped in a navy blue coat as she cradles her young child.

Speaking of her new role, Jodie said: “My character is ordinary and extraordinary, both her very personal life and the world around her have been turned upside down and she has to deal with the unknown at every turn.

“Her story is about the silent exploits of determination, dedication, courage and love.”

Director Mahalia Belo added: ‘The End We Start From is a unique and original take on a survival film. One that ties in with the climate crisis we are currently going through.

“It gives an honest look at the nature of a hero, one who is forced to be brave and sometimes cannot be.

“It’s incredible to work with such an extraordinary cast and bring this human, primal and ultimately hopeful story to life.”

In addition to Jodie in the film are Benedict Cumberbatch, Katherine Watson, Mark Strong and Gina McKee.”

The film, with which principal photography recently began, is based on Megan Hunter’s novel of the same name.

It comes after Jodie recently denied being listed to star in a TV drama about the Wagatha Christie trial.

It was reported that Jodie was seen as the perfect star to play Coleen Rooney, while The Crown star Emerald Fennell, 36, was set to appear as Rebekah Vardy.

Coleen, 36, ruled victorious when the long-awaited verdict in the sensational £3m Wagatha trial was announced on Friday, with the WAG winning its libel battle against Rebekah, 40.

The creators of court drama A Very British Scandal have been named as the possible production company, while screenwriter Sarah Phelps, who wrote The Witness for the Prosecution, could be on board.