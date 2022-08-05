Jodie Comer looks summer chic in a pretty flowery mini dress

She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion.

And Jodie Comer looked summer chic when she showed up at the Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire on Friday night.

The Killing Eve actress, 29, showed off her sense of style in a pretty flowery mini dress as she joined Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson at the music event.

Stunning: Jodie Comer looked summer chic when she appeared at the Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire on Friday night

Jodie flashed a leg in the short number which she paired with chunky black boots while promoting the Ocean Bottle Hydration Station.

She completed her look with dark tones and wore her light blonde locks in a short haircut, while opting for a natural makeup look to show off her beautiful features.

Meanwhile, Eleanor, 30, flashed a leg in jeans that she paired with a quirky gold belt and white T-shirt.

Leggy: Jodie joined Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson, 30, at the music event where they promoted the Ocean Bottle Hydration Station

Style: The Killing Eve actress, 29, showed her sense of style in a pretty flowery mini dress as she posed for the cameras

She wore a pair of comfortable white sneakers and wore yellow tinted sunglasses on her head for the sunny night out.

It comes after Eleanor tied the knot with her rugby player boyfriend Will Owen last month at a fairytale wedding at Euridge Manor in the rolling hills of the Cotswolds.

The bride wore a stunning off-the-shoulder traditional Provonias dress with heels from Christian Louboutin as she posed in the grounds of the stunning property.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘When a Miss becomes a Miss ️. I love you. The best weekend of our lives. Biggest thanks to all our family and friends and of course to you @pronovias, @euridge_ and @debeersofficial.”

Glowing: She completed her look with dark tones and wore her light blond locks in a short haircut, while opting for a natural make-up look to show off her beautiful features

Eleanor went public with Will on social media last February.

She first sparked engagement rumors in November when she entered a London supermarket with a diamond ring on her finger.

Euridge Manor congratulated the couple on their Instagram account, writing: ‘An incredible weekend with this beautiful couple and their family.

Congratulations again to Eleanor and Will! You are the most kind and loving people. I can’t wait to share more of this beautiful wedding.”

Hydrated: She wore a pair of comfy white sneakers and wore yellow tinted sunglasses on her head for the sunny night out

Marriage: It comes after Eleanor tied the knot with her rugby player boyfriend Will Owen last month at a fairytale wedding at Euridge Manor in the rolling hills of the Cotswolds

Sources claimed the Poldark star is ‘absolutely smitten’ with her beauty after taking her time before entering a new relationship following her split from co-star Harry Richardson in 2018.

Eleanor first hinted she had a new man in her life when she shared a much-loved social media snap with Will in February.

A source told The sun: ‘The couple have been seeing each other for quite a few months and are completely madly in love.

The look: Jodie flashed a leg in the short number she paired with chunky black boots

“She gets on very well with his family and they decided to be with them during the quarantine.

“It’s been a while since her last boyfriend. She took her time, didn’t rush anywhere and she really thinks it can go far with Will, who’s a real man.’

The star also revealed that she spent a lot of time with Will’s family while they were isolated together during the lockdown.

She told the Overrated podcast, “We just have a real laugh. Just sit in the garden and drink a lot.’

Eleanor previously appeared in the West Country drama Poldark as the blond beauty Demelza, alongside Aidan Turner as the titular captain.

She dated Aidan’s stunt double Ben Atkinson, 25, until June 2017, before starting a romance with Australian actor Harry Richardson, 27, who played Drake Carne on the series.

Will plays for his local team Coventry Rugby, but has also played for Leicester Tigers, Doncaster Knights and Nottingham Rugby Club.