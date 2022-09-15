Jodie Comer looks dishevelled as she cradles a baby while filming new thriller The End We Start From

Jodie Comer looked untidy on the set in rural Oxfordshire on Monday as she filmed the new dystopian drama The End We Start From as filming resumed after it was suspended due to a Covid-19 case.

The actress, 29, who plays a new mum caught up in the midst of devastating floods engulfing the city of London, was spotted rocking a baby strapped to her chest.

She dressed for the part in a large gray t-shirt and striped maxi skirt as she chatted with the crew.

Jodie appeared makeup-free and injured when she had a fake cut on her forehead.

The killer Eve star wore her tousled blonde locks in a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Cast and crew were concerned after learning that someone on set had tested positive for Covid-19.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Everything had gone well and they were preparing for the second scene, but then suddenly we saw Jodie driving away in a car.

“The director gathered the entire crew and told them that someone from the cast or crew had tested positive for Covid and that filming should stop.

“Obviously everyone is concerned about the baby that was on set.”

Speaking of her new role, Jodie said: “My character is ordinary and extraordinary, both her very personal life and the world around her have been turned upside down and she has to deal with the unknown at every turn.

“Her story is about the silent exploits of determination, dedication, courage and love.”

Director Mahalia Belo added: ‘The End We Start From is a unique and original take on a survival film. One that ties in with the climate crisis we are currently going through.

“It gives an honest look at the nature of a hero, one who is forced to be brave and sometimes cannot be.

“It’s incredible to work with such an extraordinary cast and bring this human, primal and ultimately hopeful story to life.”

Stars: Jodie in the film is joined by Benedict Cumberbatch, KatherineWatson, Mark Strong and Gina McKee.’

In addition to Jodie in the film are Benedict Cumberbatch, Katherine Watson, Mark Strong and Gina McKee.”

The film, with which principal photography recently began, is based on Megan Hunter’s novel of the same name.

It comes after Jodie recently denied being listed to star in a TV drama about the Wagatha Christie trial.

It was reported that Jodie was seen as the perfect star to play Coleen Rooney, while The Crown star Emerald Fennell, 36, was set to appear as Rebekah Vardy.

Coleen, 36, ruled victorious when the long-awaited verdict in the sensational £3m Wagatha trial was announced on Friday, with the WAG winning its libel battle against Rebekah, 40.

The creators of court drama A Very British Scandal have been named as the possible production company, while screenwriter Sarah Phelps, who wrote The Witness for the Prosecution, could be on board.