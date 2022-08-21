Jodi Gordon spends quality time with daughter Aleeia in Coogee, Sydney

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She recently completed a 30-day recovery program at an exclusive Sydney clinic.

And Jodi Gordon was the epitome of happiness on Sunday as she spent quality time with her eight-year-old daughter Aleeia in Coogee.

The model and actress, 37, couldn’t wipe the smile from her face during a walk with her little girl, who she shares with ex-husband Braith Anasta.

Fresh out of rehab, Jodi Gordon (left) was the epitome of happiness on Sunday as she spent quality time with her eight-year-old daughter Aleeia (right) in Coogee

The former Neighbors and Home and Away star kept it casual in a black long-sleeved top, matching leggings and stylish knee-high boots.

She wore a clutch, cap and earrings, opted for a full face full of makeup and also showed off her recent hair makeover.

Jodi spent 30 days in rehab for alcohol addiction earlier this year and is now on his way to redemption after embracing a healthier lifestyle, outlawing booze and staying single.

The model and actress, 37, couldn’t wipe the smile from her face as she took a walk with her little girl, who she shares with ex-husband Braith Anasta

‘Life isn’t always perfect; you go through your ups and downs,” she told Daily Mail Australia at the launch of Life Botanics’ new vitamin range in Sydney last month.

“I made some big changes this year. So it’s been a journey to get my life in a place where I make changes, and really take the time to invest in myself.”

Life Botanics ambassador Jodi said she had made positive changes in recent months, including following an exercise regimen, practicing meditation and focusing on nutrition.

The former Neighbors and Home and Away star kept it casual in a black long-sleeved top, matching leggings and stylish knee-high boots

She wore accessories with a clutch, a cap and earrings, opted for a full makeup face and also showed off her recent hair makeover

Jodi debuted her hair transformation in a selfie posted on Instagram on Friday

“I want to create the life that’s good for me,” said the mother of one.

“Take care of myself, my well-being. Just waking up in the morning and seeing what I really need and what’s good for me to get through a day.”

‘[I] stop drinking alcohol. I don’t drink,” added Jodi, who previously described booze as her “poison.”

Jodi spent 30 days in rehab for alcohol addiction earlier this year and is now on his way to redemption after embracing a healthier lifestyle, banning booze and staying single

The mother of one underwent ‘immersion therapy’ at an exclusive clinic called The Sydney Retreat in Stanmore, where clients are offered a ’30-day recovery program’ for $8,800

She underwent “immersion therapy” at an exclusive clinic called The Sydney Retreat in Stanmore, where clients are offered a “30-day recovery program” for $8,800.

Jodi admitted herself to rehab after her bitter split with investment banker Sebastian Blackler.

The exes are subject to court-ordered AVOs banning them from contacting each other until April 2024.

“Life isn’t always perfect, you go through your ups and downs,” Jodi told the Daily Mail Australia last month. “I made some big changes this year. So it’s been a journey to get my life in a place where I’m making changes, really taking time to invest in myself.”