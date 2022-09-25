Jodi Gordon is spotted picking up her daughter Aleeia at ex Braith Anasta’s mother’s home

She shares custody of her daughter Aleeia with ex-husband Braith Anasta, who is the center of a split scandal with his new fiancée Rachael Lee.

And Jodi Gordon, 37, was all smiles when she picked up her angelic child of eight from Braith’s mother’s home in Sydney on Friday.

The Home and Away star looked cheerful as she jumped out of her Mercedes Benz to meet Aleeia in the front yard.

The model wore a black skivvy, skinny jeans and black boots, while draping a black sweater over her shoulders.

She wore black flip flops and white earrings and parted her dark brown locks in the middle.

Aleeia, eight, who is a spitting image of her famous mother, meanwhile wore a pink top and denim dress.

The sighting came amid reports that Jodi’s NRL star ex Braith and his fiancée Rachael are still busy with things despite speculation that they’ve broken up.

According to the Daily Telegramthe couple “has been trying to sort things out for several months and are living apart,” but have not officially split up yet.

On Wednesday, Braith confirmed that he and Rachael are going through a “tough period.”

The former Roosters player posted a statement on his Instagram page, writing: “Like many couples, we are going through a rough time.”

He insisted the couple were not divorced, but “tried to work through this for us and, most importantly, for our beautiful family and wonderful children.”

“We have always been private and we ask for privacy during this time,” he added.

The statement comes when Rachael was spotted again without her engagement ring while out shopping in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

She was wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses when she got out of her car.

Rachael, who shares four-year-old daughter Gigi with the NRL star, had given several hints that the couple has broken up.

The personal trainer unfollowed her beau on Instagram and removed every mention of his name in her account bio.

She has also been spotted several times without her engagement ring and spent most of her free time partying with her friends and sister Bridgette.

Braith and Rachael also haven’t shared photos of each other on Instagram for a while.

While footy star Braith still follows Rachael’s account, he hasn’t shared a photo of the couple together since December of last year.