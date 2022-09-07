Jodi Gordon ‘horrified’ as her J’Aton Couture wedding dress goes for sale online for major discount

<!–

Jodi Gordon’s wedding dress has reportedly surfaced on an online marketplace for second-hand clothing.

The Home And Away star, 37, married her now ex-husband Braith Anasta in 2012, dressed in a $70,000 J’Aton Couture gown with intricate hand beading and vintage lace from France.

Jodi Gordon, 37, was reportedly ‘shocked’ after her J’Aton Couture wedding dress from her doomed marriage to Braith Anasta, 40, went on sale online at a huge discount. (Pictured together in happier times)

It is not known who put the dress up for sale. The listing was reportedly removed after the publication contacted Still White.

Jodi was reportedly “shocked” to hear of the listing when the publication reached out to him.

Likewise, J’Aton’s designers were apparently “surprised” by the huge discounted offer when it was brought to their attention by the publication.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Jodi’s dress was recently listed on Still White, an online marketplace for second-hand wedding dresses, for a huge discounted price of $20,000.

Jodi’s stylist Kelly Smythe, meanwhile, told the paper that the listing was a hoax, claiming she owned the dress after the actress gave it to her years ago.

“I actually have the physical dress in our archives,” she said, insisting that she “dusted” it yesterday and admired the beauty of the dress.

Jodi married retired footballer Braith Anasta in October 2012 in a lavish Balinese ceremony in front of 120 guests.

Jodi’s stylist Kelly Smythe (pictured), meanwhile, told the paper the listing was a hoax, claiming she owned the dress after the actress gave it to her years ago.

It reportedly took six months and 300 hours to create the blushing bride’s dainty gown.

“We wanted the dress to have a sense of simplicity without being ordinary and boring, since Jodi always wanted a dream dress and not just something she could buy off the rack,” a J’Aton spokesperson said at the time.

The couple released their daughter Aleeia in 2014, but broke up in late 2015.