Jodi Gordon goes for a stroll around Centennial Park with daughter Aleeia

Jodi Gordon is living life to the fullest after recently completing a 30-day recovery program at an exclusive Sydney clinic.

The model and actress, 37, looked cheerful on Sunday as she took a walk in Centennial Park with her eight-year-old daughter Aleeia.

The ex-Neighbours star also stopped by Woolworths to buy two bouquets of flowers.

Jodi looked casually chic in a beige winter coat and matching turtleneck sweater, which she paired with black leggings and knee-high boots

She wore a white clutch, designer sunglasses and a hat and added a touch of bling with drop earrings.

Her mini-me daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Braith Anasta, wore a purple sweater and matching North Face beanie.

Aleeia completed her outfit with tie-dye sweatpants and white sandals.

Jodi spent 30 days in rehab for alcohol addiction earlier this year and is now on his way to redemption after adopting a healthier lifestyle, banning alcohol and remaining single.

‘Life isn’t always perfect; you go through your ups and downs,” she told Daily Mail Australia at the launch of Life Botanics’ new vitamin range in Sydney last month.

“I made some big changes this year. So it’s been a journey to get my life in a place where I make changes, and really take the time to invest in myself.”

Life Botanics ambassador Jodi said she had made positive changes in recent months, including following an exercise regimen, practicing meditation and focusing on nutrition.

“I want to create the life that’s good for me,” said the mother of one.

“Take care of myself, my well-being. Just waking up in the morning and seeing what I really need and what’s good for me to get through a day.”

‘[I] quit alcohol. I don’t drink,” added Jodi, who previously described booze as her “poison.”

She underwent “immersion therapy” at an exclusive clinic called The Sydney Retreat in Stanmore, where clients are offered a “30-day recovery program” for $8,800.

Jodi admitted herself to rehab after her bitter split with investment banker Sebastian Blackler.

The exes are subject to court-ordered AVOs banning them from contacting each other until April 2024.

Jodi spent 30 days in rehab for alcohol addiction earlier this year and is now on his way to redemption after adopting a healthier lifestyle, banning alcohol and remaining single