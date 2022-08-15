Jodi Gordon appears happy and relaxed as she spends time with her daughter Aleeia in Sydney

<!–

She recently completed a 30-day recovery program at an exclusive Sydney clinic.

And on Sunday, former Home and Away star Jodi Gordon, 37, looked happy and relaxed as she spent time with her eight-year-old daughter Aleeia in Sydney.

The mum-of-one looked stylish in black slacks, a matching colored sweater and black boots as she enjoyed a stroll in Coogee with her little girl.

Jodi tied her dark brown locks into a low ponytail and wore sunglasses for the outing.

The former actress couldn’t wipe the smile from her face as she walked to her parked car next to Aleeia.

Jodi spent 30 days in rehab for alcohol addiction earlier this year and is now on his way to redemption after embracing a healthier lifestyle, outlawing booze and staying single.

“Life isn’t always perfect, you go through your ups and downs,” Jodi told Daily Mail Australia exclusively last month at the launch of Life Botanics’ new vitamin range in Sydney.

“I made some big changes this year. So it’s been a journey to get my life in a place where I make changes and really take the time to invest in myself.”

Jodi, the celebrity ambassador for Life Botanics, said she has made positive changes in recent months, including following an exercise regimen, practicing meditation, and taking care of her diet.

“I make changes where I want to create the life that is right for me. Taking care of myself, my well-being. Just waking up in the morning and seeing what I really need and what’s good for me to get through a day,” she explained.

‘Stop drinking alcohol. I don’t drink,” added Jodi, who previously described booze as her “poison.”

She underwent “immersion therapy” at an exclusive alcohol rehabilitation clinic called The Sydney Retreat in Stanmore, where clients are offered a “30-day recovery program” for $8,800.

Jodi checked herself in after her bitter split from investment banker Sebastian Blackler.

The exes are currently subject to court-ordered AVOs banning them from contacting each other until April 2024.